Sen. Steven Roberts Presents Legislation to “Freeze” Property Tax for Seniors

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Steven Roberts, D-St. Louis, presented legislation that would freeze property tax rates for Missouri seniors 65 years or older to the Senate’s Ways and Means Committee on Thursday, March 4.

Senate Joint Resolution 23 is a proposed constitutional amendment which, if approved by Missouri voters, allows taxing districts to exempt seniors from increases in the rate of property tax. The legislation calls for the exemption to either be approved by the governing body of the taxing district or by voters who successfully submit a petition of at least five percent of registered voters in the taxing district.

“In recent years, numerous neighborhoods across the state have seen rapid population growth, and along with it, rising rents and home prices,” Sen. Roberts said. “Now, folks who have worked hard their entire lives and lived in their homes for decades are facing economic hardships because they can no longer afford rapidly rising property taxes. It is my hope that SJR 23 will be able to offer Missouri seniors, many of whom are on fixed incomes, some tax relief and financial stability going forward.”

If passed, SJR 23 would follow the paths of at least six other states that have property tax freezes in place for seniors, including Texas, New Jersey, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

For more information on this legislation, please contact Sen. Roberts’ office at 573-751-4415.

