Senator Tony Luetkemeyer Offers Property Tax Protections

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, appeared before the Senate Ways and Means Committee to present a pair of bills that, together, would prevent excessive property tax increases. Senate Joint Resolution 12 asks voters to amend Missouri’s Constitution to allow the Legislature to cap property tax assessments. Senate Bill 131 would limit annual property assessment growth to the greater of 5% or a rate equal to inflation.

Senator Tony Luetkemeyer has filed legislation to protect homeowners from excessive property assessment increases.

Senator Luetkemeyer’s proposals build on legislation he sponsored and passed in 2020 to reign in runaway increases in property tax assessments. In 2019, some Missourians saw their tax assessments double or even triple.

“Two years ago, property owners in my district and elsewhere in Missouri were blindsided by unexpected and drastic increases in their personal property tax assessments,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said. “Rising taxes negatively impact all Missourians, but seniors, disabled veterans and others on fixed incomes are particularly hard hit by these unexpected hikes. We cannot allow government to literally tax people out of their homes.”

During the 2020 legislative session, Sen. Luetkemeyer successfully advanced legislation requiring physical inspections before large increases could be imposed, and ensuring property owners have sufficient time to appeal assessment increases.

