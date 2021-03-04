Introducing Benefit Weekly

Photo by Andrew Neel Photo by Deniz Altindas

Rookieplay announces “Benefit Weekly” – brand new article series packed with best practices, guides, and tips for job seekers.

If we could change ourselves, the tendencies in the world would change. As a man changes his own nature, so does the attitude of the world change towards him. We need not wait to see what others do.” — Mahatma Ghandi

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We at Rookieplay are super excited to announce “Benefit Weekly” – brand new article series packed with best practices, guides, and tips on personal health, financial and legal advice, and life lessons for job seekers.

If you want unbiased expert insight into core areas of your life, then don’t miss your power-packed edition of Benefit Weekly article series today!

So, what is Benefit Weekly anyway?

At Rookieplay we are completely focused on offering job seekers the best professional employment services, advice, and help to add value to the whole process of job search. Benefit Weekly is just another step in that direction. The article series will include articles with expert advice on essential personal life and health concepts for you – the job seeker.

What can Weekly Benefit do for me?

Benefit Weekly essentially is a curated list of benefit programs created especially for Rookieplay members. Each week you can discover a brand new article created by our panel of experts who use the latest market insights to provide you with the best financial, legal, and health advice, tips, and suggestions to enrich your professional and personal life.

You Don’t Want to Miss Weekly Benefit – Here’s Why

Most people hold more than one job while they search for their dream job or try to carve their ideal professional space. It’s not easy – and the pandemic has only complicated an already difficult situation for most of us. Weekly Benefit is for all of you who are struggling with this predicament. Our goal here is simple – we want to add value with savings by leveraging the purchasing power of our community of job seekers.

Why Rookieplay?

Well, because we take a very different approach. Weekly Benefit is not a bottomless catalog of partner offerings but a selection of the best life and health benefits from experts who can add real-life value to your life. Based on that, our expert Weekly Benefit resources menu will include value additions such as Doctor-on-Demand where board-certified physicians will be digitally available on your schedule.

Join Rookieplay and Take Advantage of Weekly Benefit!

Be the change you want to see – Mahatma Gandhi’s famous words ring true for our family of Rookieplay members who passionately believe in their responsibility to create positive and impactful change.

Visit us at Rookieplay and become a force of change today!