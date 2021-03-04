PennDOT Announces Online Project Update for Market Street Roundabout in the City of Warren

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to virtual plans display for a project update on the roundabout at Market Street (Route 1017), Pennsylvania Avenue (Route 6006), and Water Street in City of Warren, Warren County.

This project includes construction of a single-lane roundabout with sidewalk and crosswalks, truck aprons, and updated lighting and drainage.

The project timeline has been updated. Utility and right of way coordination is currently underway. Final design is expected to be completed in spring of 2021. Construction is expected to start during the 2022 construction season.

The project will be completed in phases and will require detours and traffic controlled by flaggers. When needed, detours for Market Street will use Route 6, Laurel Street, and Pennsylvania Avenue. As needed, detours for Pennsylvania Avenue will use Route 6, Ludlow Street. Water Street will also be closed to through traffic for a portion of the work.

The virtual plans display includes a short video presentation and an online comment form. It can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.gov/District1, clicking on Public Meetings/Studies listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the Warren County box then the tile marked Market Street Roundabout.

In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the plans display will be held online only. It will be open from March 4 to March 18, 2021. Those unable to access the project update online may get information and give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Chris Boyer-Krantz at chboyer@pa.gov or 814-678-7379.

The purpose of the virtual plans display is to provide the public with an update on the project and the updated construction timeline, as well as receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Chris Boyer-Krantz, PennDOT Project Manager, at chboyer@pa.gov or 814-678-7379.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

