I-95 Lane Closures at Night Next Week for Bridge Repair in Philadelphia, Delaware Counties

King of Prussia, PA – Interstate 95 motorists will encounter single lane closures at night next week in Philadelphia and Delaware counties for construction activities under a project to perform high-priority repairs on 13 structures on I-95, Interstate 295 and Interstate 476 in Philadelphia, Bucks and Delaware counties, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule and locations are:

Monday, March 8, through Wednesday, March 10, from 7:30 PM to 6:00 AM following morning, a single lane closure is scheduled on northbound and southbound I-95 between Pattison Avenue and 26th Street in Philadelphia, for expansion joint repair; and

Monday, March 8, through Friday, March 12, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a single lane closure is scheduled on northbound and southbound I-95 between the Naaman’s Creek Road and Chichester Avenue interchanges in Lower Chichester and Upper Chichester townships, Delaware County, for median work.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Repairs to the 13 structures include replacing rocker bearings, frozen sliding plate bearings and deck expansion joints; cleaning and painting steel beams; repairing substructure concrete; and reconstructing bearing pedestals.

In addition, the project includes the replacement of 24 high mast light poles along the I-95 corridor in Philadelphia and Delaware counties.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

Driscoll Construction Company, Inc. of Philadelphia is the general contractor on the $33.9 million project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. Construction is expected to finish in late 2023.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

