Public Input Sought on Texas Hunting Regulation Proposals for 2021-2022

AUSTIN – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is now taking public comment on the following proposed changes to the 2021-2022 Statewide Hunting and Migratory Game Bird Proclamations:

Add crossbow to the definition of lawful archery equipment

Remove the prohibition on trailing wounded deer with dogs in Angelina, Hardin, Nacogdoches, Orange, Shelby, and Tyler counties; In addition, allow the trailing of wounded deer to no more than two dogs on a leash in Jasper, Newton, Sabine, and San Augustine counties

Eliminate the experimental pronghorn season in the northern Panhandle and expand the general pronghorn season from 9 to 16 days statewide

Close Panola County to hunting Eastern turkey season during the spring

Implement mandatory reporting for spring turkey hunting (April 1 – 30) in the “Western 1 Gobbler” counties in southcentral Texas

Add two days of hunting opportunity in the Special White-winged Dove Area (SWWDA) within the South Dove Zone

Establish season dates and daily bag limits for all migratory game bird hunting seasons

Modify the muzzleloader definition to clarify only the bullet or projectile must be loaded through the muzzle

Modify opening day for chachalacas to be concurrent with quail season

Align spring and fall wild turkey hunting seasons with consistent North and South Zone boundaries along Highway 90

Allow a statewide squirrel hunting season by opening the remaining closed counties to a year-round hunting season

Additional details on the proposed regulation changes can be found on the public comment page and in the Texas Register.

The public is encouraged to provide comment on the proposed regulation changes, and input will be considered before any action is taken by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission at its March 25 public hearing. Opportunities to provide comments for or against these proposals include: