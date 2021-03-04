VSP Middlesex/ Unlawful Trespassing

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:21A300740

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME: 02/25/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cabot, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespassing

ACCUSED: Mandy E. Chan

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT

VICTIM: Jennifer Gochey

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: on 02/25/21, Vermont State Police received a complaint

about a trespassing. Subsequent investigation revealed Mandy Chan had trespassed

into the victim's property without her permission. Mandy Chan was located and

issued a citation to appear at the Washington County Superior Court- Criminal

Division on 04/08/21 at 0830 hours to answer to the charges of Unlawful

Trespassing. Chan was released with a citation.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/08/21 at 0830

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Skylar Velasquez

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648