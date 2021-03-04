VSP Middlesex/ Unlawful Trespassing
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:21A300740
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 02/25/21
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cabot, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespassing
ACCUSED: Mandy E. Chan
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT
VICTIM: Jennifer Gochey
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: on 02/25/21, Vermont State Police received a complaint
about a trespassing. Subsequent investigation revealed Mandy Chan had trespassed
into the victim's property without her permission. Mandy Chan was located and
issued a citation to appear at the Washington County Superior Court- Criminal
Division on 04/08/21 at 0830 hours to answer to the charges of Unlawful
Trespassing. Chan was released with a citation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/08/21 at 0830
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Skylar Velasquez
Vermont State Police - Middlesex
1080 US Rte 2
Middlesex, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648