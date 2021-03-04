St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Theft
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A400866
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 03/01/2021 at approximately 1523 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VAST Trails Intersection 102 & 2, Intersection Marker EX62,
Victory
VIOLATION: Theft
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/01/2021, at approximately 1523 hours Troopers with
the Vermont State Police received a report from The Lunenburg Polar Bears
Snowmobile Club of the theft of a seven foot long banner. The banner is blue
with white lettering, "Lunenburg Polar Bears." The banner was last seen on
02/27/2021 and was located at intersection marker EX62 on VAST Trails 102 and 2
in Victory.
Anyone with information about this theft is asked to call Trooper Kyle Fecher
at 802-748-3111.