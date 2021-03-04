Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A400866

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher                             

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 03/01/2021 at approximately 1523 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VAST Trails Intersection 102 & 2, Intersection Marker EX62,

Victory

VIOLATION: Theft

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/01/2021, at approximately 1523 hours Troopers with

the Vermont State Police received a report from The Lunenburg Polar Bears

Snowmobile Club of the theft of a seven foot long banner. The banner is blue

with white lettering, "Lunenburg Polar Bears." The banner was last seen on

02/27/2021 and was located at intersection marker EX62 on VAST Trails 102 and 2

in Victory.

 

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to call Trooper Kyle Fecher 

at 802-748-3111.

 

