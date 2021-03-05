CampTek Software Launches Automation Strategy Services

With over 20 years of domain expertise in RPA, AI & ML. Our Automation Strategy Services provide direction to decision makers who are looking for guidance.

PORTLAND, MAINE, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- CampTek Software the leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) announced today that it will offer Automation Strategy and Advisory services With over 20 years of domain expertise in the areas of RPA, AI & ML, CampTek Software has provided Automation solutions in multiple verticals. CampTek Software’s Automation Strategy & Advisory Services provide thought leadership and direction to decision makers who are looking for quick and actionable guidance on their Automation journey.“We know that Automation can provide an amazing return on investment when implemented properly. Unfortunately, over 70% of these initiatives fail without proper planning. We feel it is vital to properly strategize the initiative regardless of whether it is in the early stages or its underway. Our goal with this offering is to provide valuable tactical direction to help decision makers understand the landscape.”Service Offerings Strategy and Planning Enterprise Automation Assessment Process Evaluation for Automation Fit Process Improvement, Standardization and Re-Engineering Automation at Scale Planning Vendor Selection and Tool evaluation Citizen Development Strategy & Roadmap Automation Roadmap Recommendations COE Operating Model Design & SetupAs the leading RPA SaaS Provider CampTek Software can offer a wide array of services to assist you anywhere on your RPA Journey. Our team of certified experts focus on Bot development, “White Glove” Hosting and Ongoing Bot Support. With over 20 years of RPA experience supporting and developing RPA applications, we are the easy choice.