Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 713 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,964 in the last 365 days.

CampTek Software Launches Automation Strategy Services

With over 20 years of domain expertise in RPA, AI & ML. Our Automation Strategy Services provide direction to decision makers who are looking for guidance.

PORTLAND, MAINE, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CampTek Software the leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) announced today that it will offer Automation Strategy and Advisory services.

With over 20 years of domain expertise in the areas of RPA, AI & ML, CampTek Software has provided Automation solutions in multiple verticals. CampTek Software’s Automation Strategy & Advisory Services provide thought leadership and direction to decision makers who are looking for quick and actionable guidance on their Automation journey.

“We know that Automation can provide an amazing return on investment when implemented properly. Unfortunately, over 70% of these initiatives fail without proper planning. We feel it is vital to properly strategize the initiative regardless of whether it is in the early stages or its underway. Our goal with this offering is to provide valuable tactical direction to help decision makers understand the landscape.”
Peter Camp, CTO and Founder, CampTek Software.

Service Offerings
 Strategy and Planning
 Enterprise Automation Assessment
 Process Evaluation for Automation Fit
 Process Improvement, Standardization and Re-Engineering
 Automation at Scale Planning
 Vendor Selection and Tool evaluation
 Citizen Development Strategy & Roadmap
 Automation Roadmap Recommendations
 COE Operating Model Design & Setup


As the leading RPA SaaS Provider CampTek Software can offer a wide array of services to assist you anywhere on your RPA Journey. Our team of certified experts focus on Bot development, “White Glove” Hosting and Ongoing Bot Support. With over 20 years of RPA experience supporting and developing RPA applications, we are the easy choice.

Bob DiSciullo
CampTek Software, LLC
+1 877.272.0857 x1
sales@campteksoftware.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

CampTek Software Launches Automation Strategy Services

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.