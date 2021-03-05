Blue Light Launches the i2 User Group Community to Foster Knowledge Transfer and Awareness about Analyst's Notebook
Blue Light launches an open social media community designed to provide a forum for i2 Analyst’s Notebook-related training, resources, and expertise.FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES , March 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Light LLC unveiled its social media community, the i2 User Group (https://i2ug.com/) today, a truly open forum designed as a designation for over 500,000 IBM i2 Analyst’s Notebook users to find resources, technologies, training, videos, and expertise regarding the powerful link analytical software tool.
The site provides a location where members can access resources pertaining not only to the entire i2 Analyst’s Notebook portfolio of products but also the ecosystem of partner products that have emerged in recent years to make i2 more effective or to provide additional capabilities for the product. The site also provides a forum where users can ask questions and get support for i2 issues as well as ideas to improve their use of their Analyst’s Notebook solution.
“We are honored to support the i2 User Group Community,” said Blue Light CEO, Bruce Parkman. “for years there has been a large gap in the access to i2 Analyst’s Notebook expertise and experience for the IBM i2 User as well as a location to exchange ideas and knowledge as well as post advances in capabilities and use cases for i2. We will work diligently to ensure that this community thrives and hope that it provides an “open tent” where users and technology partners of all types can exchange information on i2 Analyst’s Notebook.
About Blue Light
Blue Light specializes in bundled analytics and security solutions for Law Enforcement and other industries to address violent crimes, fraud, physical security, and risk management. The company’s Blue Fusion Federated Search connector for IBM i2 Analyst’s Notebook turns i2 into a single-pane, 360-degree security, and intelligence solution—combining the best predictive analytics with unlimited access to any accessible data source or technology. Blue Light is the intelligence resource of choice for schools, churches, workplaces, stadiums, utilities, casinos, and municipalities that want to create safer environments, as well as law enforcement and government agencies seeking to protect and serve citizens.
Bluelight…Connecting a world of possibilities to i2. www.bluelightllc.com
