OKW’S ELEGANT NEW SLIM-CASE FOR MOBILE OEM ELECTRONICS

SLIM-CASE is designed for today's mobile OEM electronic devices

SLIM-CASE is designed for today's mobile OEM electronic devices

SLIM-CASE is available in a range of six versions with flat or recessed top panels

SLIM-CASE is available in a range of six versions with flat or recessed top panels

SLIM-CASE has plenty of space inside for PCBs, displays, batteries etc.

SLIM-CASE has plenty of space inside for PCBs, displays, batteries etc.

OKW has launched innovative and elegant new SLIM-CASE for the latest generation of handheld touchscreen and wireless data transfer devices.

SLIM-CASE is the latest addition to our award-winning range of handheld enclosures”
— Sean Bailey
BRIDGEVILLE, PA, USA, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OKW has launched innovative and elegant new SLIM-CASE for the latest generation of handheld touchscreen and wireless data transfer devices.

Ergonomic SLIM-CASE (IP 54/65) is ideal for measuring and control, wireless communications, IoT/IIoT, healthcare, laboratories, offices, safety engineering and environmental technology.

SLIM-CASE’s low-profile and virtually frameless design makes it compact and comfortable to hold – but provides plenty of space for PCBs, plug connectors, interfaces and sensors.

Six versions are available at launch. They offer the choice of a smooth top, a 0.04” (1 mm) recessed top (for product labels) and a 0.06” (1.6 mm) recessed top (for a touchscreen or membrane keypad). Each is available either with or without a soft-touch TPE intermediate ring (IP 54) for added comfort and superior impact protection.

All six versions feature soft contours for enhanced ergonomics and optimum aesthetics. They can accommodate inductive charging (with the correct coil) and NFC technology (with Qi chargers). Power can be supplied by a flat battery mounted on the PCB.

SLIM-CASE is available in one plan size (M) – 5.82” x 2.91” – and two heights: 0.75” (without TPE ring) and 0.86” (with TPE ring). Inside there are PCB mounting pillars in both the top and base. The enclosures are molded from robust and UV-stable ASA+PC-FR (UL 94 V-0) for indoor and outdoor use. For added security, the enclosures are assembled using Torx T8 stainless steel screws. The cases’ standard color is off-white (RAL 9002). Prices start at $17.

Accessories include an IP 65 seal for versions I, II and III without the TPE ring, a transparent front screen (for use with touchscreens), an adhesive foil (for securing the screen), self-tapping PCB screws (PZ1 and Torx T8) and a Torx T8 screwdriver.

OKW can supply SLIM-CASE fully customized. Services include custom colors for the main case and TPE ring, machining, lacquering, printing, laser marking, product labels, RFI/EMI shielding and installation/assembly of accessories.

VIEW SLIM-CASE RANGE HERE >>

Sean Bailey
OKW Enclosures Inc
+1 412 220 9244
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

SLIM-CASE Slim Design Handheld Enclosures

You just read:

OKW’S ELEGANT NEW SLIM-CASE FOR MOBILE OEM ELECTRONICS

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sean Bailey
OKW Enclosures Inc
+1 412 220 9244
Company/Organization
OKW Enclosures Inc
3000 Old Pond Rd
Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, 15017
United States
+1 412-220-9244
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

OKW is a leading manufacturer of plastic and metal enclosures for OEM electronics equipment. Our US program includes the OKW and METCASE™ product lines, plus some complementary products. This unique combination allows us to offer our customers a truly comprehensive range of enclosures. Our sales team is on hand to offer expert advice on the selection and integration of our housing systems. We can also carry out all the machining and modifications required to fit your electronic components. We provide fully finished housings ready for final assembly of your equipment. Our Quality Management Systems for OKW and METCASE comply with the requirements of ISO 9001:2008 for the design, manufacture and distribution of plastic and metal enclosures. With such a huge range of enclosures to choose from, we are confident that we can offer the right housing solution for your project.

www.okwenclosures.com

More From This Author
OKW’S ELEGANT NEW SLIM-CASE FOR MOBILE OEM ELECTRONICS
OKW'S NEW EVOTEC DESIGNER DESKTOP PLASTIC ENCLOSURES
METCASE Offers Its Rack Mount Enclosures In 28" Super Deep Versions
View All Stories From This Author