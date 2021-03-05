Mintec publish new Agri-food price assessments to aid price transparency for food ingredient buyers

Mintec Mintec Analytics Plant-based protein2

BOURNE END, BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Mintec, the leading global provider of price data for food ingredients and CPG materials, published a range of new price series relating to food commodities on to their platform Mintec Analytics. These included prices for wheat, coffee and rice. Along with meat assessments, including cattle and turkey and fish and seafood stretching from salmon to squid and crab.

These granular price assessments provide additional transparency for procurement teams and souring and category specialists looking to manage complex product portfolios. These assessments are necessary to manage their production costs affected by frequently changing prices driven by factors that can increase market volatility.

These new prices add to the more than 14000 price series already published and updated by Mintec. These prices include a wide range of proprietary prices in niche sectors including nuts, plant-based proteins, organic and Fairtrade products such as coffee, cocoa and vanilla

Some of the prices published include:

Series Code Series Name

VP03 Wheat NS basis 14% MN US

VP02 Wheat milling basis 14.5% MN US

VP01 Wheat milling basis 14% MN US

VPXX Wheat milling basis 13.5% MN US

CDH1 Coffee Arabica diff SHG HN (MBP)

CDH2 Coffee Arabica diff HG HN (MBP)

CDB2 Coffee Arabica dif MTGB BR (MBP)

YN42 Cattle steer lvwt fob AB CA

YN43 Cattle heifer lvwt fob AB CA

YN44 Cattle cow D2 lvwt fob AB CA

YN45 Cattle bull lvwt fob AB CA

QZ09 Salmon farm 3

UHCS Rice white (Platts) CME TH

VN30 Turkey whole fzn 7.25

VN29 Turkey whole >9kg whs UK

VN28 Turkey whole 7.25

CU29 Sablefish exv CA US

CU28 Sablefish exv OR US

CU27 Sablefish exv West Coast US

CU30 Squid California exv CA US

FP07 Crab Dungeness exv CA US

FP06 Crab Dungeness exv OR US

FP05 Crab Dungeness exv WA US

FP04 Crab Dungeness exv W Coast US

FP03 Lobster Spiny whole exv US

FP02 Hake Pacific exv W Coast US

FP01 Hake Pacific whole exv OR US

Data-driven insight into food commodity prices