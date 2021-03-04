How to Fix Rock Salt Damage to Plants and Lawns
Giroud Tree and Lawn explains why rock salt can be harmful to landscapes and how homeowners can fix the damage.HUNTINGDON VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Philadelphia area has experienced a lot of snow this winter, and that means rock salt is everywhere. While rock salt makes roads and walkways safer, homeowners need to consider how these chemicals can harm landscapes.
Rock Salt Seeps into the Soil
Rock salt is a mixture of a few different chemicals, and sodium chloride makes up a vast majority of it. Sodium chloride dissolves into melting ice and snow, much like table salt would if you put a spoonful of it into a glass of water. This saltwater will runoff from driveways and the road right into lawns and flowerbeds. Plants and grass then absorb the toxic chemicals through their roots. Over time, this can cause serious, and sometimes fatal results for prized perennials, shrubs, and grass.
Brine and Salt Spray can Lead to Winter Burn
Beware of the roadside dangers! Snowplows have been scraping load after load of salty snow off the road and onto lawns, which can kill grass, especially at the edges. Additionally, passing cars splash that toxic saltwater combo onto any plants close to the roadside. Evergreens will absorb the saltwater through their leaves causing winter burn to set in.
Combating the Rock Salt Damage
Homeowners can’t control which salt products their municipalities use on the roads to melt ice and snow. However, when it comes to their own driveway and walkways, homeowners should choose one that doesn’t contain sodium chloride. According to a report compiled by Purdue University, Calcium Chloride is an effective alternative and works in very low temperatures. Also, if perennials and shrubs are close to the road, wrap them in burlap to protect them from salt spray.
If homeowners see damage to plants and shrubs, they should call an ISA Certified Arborist right away. There are many high-risk plants, including rhododendron, hollies, azaleas, and boxwoods. An arborist may recommend pruning out damaged branches and deep root fertilizer feedings to strengthen the plant’s roots.
Damage to the lawn can be repaired with fertilizer treatments, so homeowners should contact a lawn care expert to evaluate any browning, especially at the driveway and walkway edges.
For more information, visit https://www.giroudtree.com/blog/blog-salt-damage-hidden-danger/
About Giroud Tree and Lawn
Giroud Tree and Lawn specializes in tree service, lawn care, and mosquito and tick control programs that make customers love doing business with the company since 1974. Serving Bucks, Montgomery, and Philadelphia Counties, the company offers professional tree and lawn evaluation, tree pruning, tree removal, insect and disease control, fertilizing, stump removal, traditional and 100% organic lawn programs, and mosquito and tick control. Giroud Arborists are certified by the International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) and have the knowledge and experience required to properly diagnose, treat and maintain trees and lawn health. The company is Accredited by the Tree Care Industry Association and Better Business Bureau. The “Giroud Treework for Charity” program donates free tree care services to parks, historical sites, and other non-profit organizations located in the Company’s service area. For more information, visit the company website at http://www.giroudtree.com or call 215-682-7704.
Jeanne Hafner
Giroud Tree & Lawn
+1 215-682-7704
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Salt Damage due to Rock Salt