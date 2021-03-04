The Day Before I Died By JF Whitaker Nominated For The Eric Hoffer Award

Book Nominated In Category of Memoir

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Day Before I Died (ISBN 13 : 978-1645449133, Page Publishing, 2020) by JF Whitaker has been nominated for the Eric Hoffer Award in the category of memoir. The Eric Hoffer Award honors books from small, academic, and micro presses, including self-published offerings. Nominated books are judged by independent literary panels. Award winners will be announced in May of 2021. The Day Before I Died is a moving memoir of despair, depression, and ultimate triumph. It has earned strong critical reviews and endorsements.

“I am very honored and humbled that The Day Before I Died has been nominated for the Eric Hoffer Award,” said JF Whitaker. “I am truly thankful at the reception that my book is receiving from readers and literary critics alike, as seen by this nomination.”

The Day Before I Died is Whitaker’s deeply emotional memoir of how following his service in the United States Navy in Vietnam and exposure to Agent Orange, he returned home only to experience Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), skin cancer, depression, sexual orientation issues, and alcoholism, bringing him to the brink of suicide and his remarkable tale of survival and triumph.

