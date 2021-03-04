SBA to host webinar for Veteran Owned Small Businesses access to Federal Surplus Property

Wednesday, March 17th

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Central Time

Presenter: SBA, State Agencies for Surplus Property, VBOCs, and PTACs of MN, ND, and SD.

Public Law No. 115-416, the Veterans Small Business Enhancement Act of 2018, directs the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to give certain veteran-owned small businesses (VOSBs) access to federally-owned surplus personal property. Find out what that means for you in this 2-hour session covering local resources, surplus property program overview, and veteran verification.

Join the SBA, Procurement Technical Assistance Centers, Veteran Business Outreach Centers, and the State Agencies for Surplus Property on the morning of Wednesday, March 17th for this virtual program launch.

Agenda:

9:00 - 9:20 - Welcome and introductions - MN, ND, and SD PTACs, VBOCs, and SBA offices

9:20 – 9:50 - State Agency introductions and Surplus Property program overview

9:50 – 10:10 - Open Q&A or break

10:10 - 10:40 - Verification for VOSB firms - required for surplus property program

10:40 – 11:00 - Closing Q&A

Registration: https://tinyurl.com/d8sd3bf7

This webinar series is hosted in partnership with the Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota Small Business Administration (SBA) and the Procurement Technical Assistance Centers (PTAC).

SBA Co-sponsorship #19-0875-85. SBA’s participation is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products or services of any cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis.

See Flyer