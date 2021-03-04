Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Senate Committee Schedule: Thursday, March 4, 2021

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021 SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS Thursday, March 4, 2021

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chairman Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Thursday, March 4, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. or 1/2 hour after floor session or Call of the Chair – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 61     RURAL PRIMARY CARE CLINICIAN LOAN REPAYMENT     (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 98     ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT INCENTIVE REPORTS     (TALLMAN)

SB 130     PURCHASE OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES     (SOULES)

C/SB 191     BRIDGES ACROSS NM PROGRAM     (LOPEZ)

All agenda items not heard will be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily the order listed above.

For public participation email SFC@nmlegis.gov. Sponsors and Experts have 15 minutes to present the bill followed by 10 minutes each for Proponents and Opponents. Send written comments to Sen.Fin.Comm@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and a limit of 300 words or less. All Committee Members have access to written comments. The deadline is 12 hours prior to meeting time. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions. 

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Thursday, March 4, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

HB 41     ESTABLISH CERTAIN LAND GRANTS-MERCEDES     (GARCÍA, MP)

*HB 245     UTILITY DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM HARDENING     (LOUIS)

HB 260     PARK PASSES FOR VETS & GOLD STAR FAMILIES     (HERNANDEZ)

All agenda items not heard will be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily in the order listed above.

Saturday, March 6, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

C/SB 419     NARROW LANDOWNER ANIMAL TAKINGS     (STEINBORN)

SM 12     DAIRY RULE EFFECT ON GROUNDWATER RESOURCES     (HAMBLEN)

All agenda items not heard will be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily in the order listed above. For spoken public comment register at https://forms.gle/5pgx2bgxGyHEDeCS8 by Friday, March 5 at 5:00 p.m. Submit written comment any time by emailing SCONC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William Soules, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Friday, March 5, 2021 – 8:30 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 401     CAREER TECHNICAL EDUCATION UNDER PED     (PADILLA)

C/HB 128     SCHOOL PERSONNEL BACKGROUND & TRAINING     (SARIÑANA)

HB 141     ED INFRASTRUCTURE TECHNOLOGY DEFINITION     (SARIÑANA)

HB 142     SCHOOL TASK FORCE ON SEXUAL MISCONDUCT     (THOMSON)

*C/HB 232     PUBLIC SCHOOL VENTILATION IMPROVEMENT ACT     (STAPLETON)

For public participation send an email to SEC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. Deadline to respond is Thursday, March 4 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

INDIAN, RURAL & CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Thursday, March 4, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

C/SB 431     YOUTH CONSERVATION CORPS EMPLOYMENT     (JARAMILLO)

HB 52     BILINGUAL MULTICULTURAL ED ADVISORY COUNCIL     (FIGUEROA)

SPECIAL PRESENTATION

     Lisa West, Santa Fe Recovery Center/Four Corners Detox Center

TAX, BUSINESS & TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE – Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Thursday, March 4, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. or 15 minutes after floor session – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 413     REGIONAL BROADBAND FRANCHISE ACT     (MUÑOZ)

*HB 5     ELECTRIC FACILITY AUTHORITY BOARD MEMBERS     (LUNDSTROM)

SB 103     RESTRICTING USE OF NEONICOTINOID PESTICIDE     (STEWART)

HB 75     MEDICAL MALPRACTICE DEFINITIONS     (ELY)

SB 23     HEALTH CARE PURCHASING ACT     (PADILLA)

*SB 349     MORTGAGE RELIEF ACT     (DUHIGG)

SB 378     HORSE RACING CHANGES     (MUÑOZ)

SB 380     GAMING MACHINE OPERATING HOURS     (MUÑOZ)

SB 410     ADJUSTMENT OF CERTAIN TAXES     (BURT)

SB 372     REGIONAL TRANSIT DISTRICT GROSS RECEIPTS     (JARAMILLO)

SB 306     CONTINUATION OF NORTHERN NM AMTRAK SVC.     (CAMPOS)

SJR 13     TRANSFER DOT REAL PROPERTY     (CAMPOS)

For public participation send an email to SCORC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Thursday, March 4 at 10:00 a.m.  You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.




