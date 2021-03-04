Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2021 Got to Be NC Festival canceled

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3, 2021

CONTACT: Kent Yelverton, manager N.C. State Fair 919-821-7400 or kent.yelverton@ncagr.gov

RALEIGH – Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler has announced the cancellation of the 2021 Got to Be NC Festival citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are making progress in the state getting people vaccinated against this deadly virus, but we still have a ways to go in these efforts before a larger percentage of the population is vaccinated,” Troxler said. “We want people to be able to come out and safely enjoy all the fun activities offered at the Got to Be NC Festival, but it doesn’t make sense at this time to try to hold this annual event.

“I encourage folks to get vaccinated when it is their turn, so we can return to having events like the festival and the N.C. State Fair,” he said. “Our staff is busy planning for the 2021 State Fair and we are looking forward to this fall tradition.”

The Got to Be NC Festival highlights North Carolina’s agriculture and agribusiness industry, including North Carolina food products. Go to the Got to Be NC webpage at https://gottobenc.com to find products showcased at the festival.

