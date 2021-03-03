Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,007 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,665 in the last 365 days.

Veterans Affairs Committee – Week 8, 2021

March 3, 2021 Senate Staff Blog, Veteran Affairs Committee, Votes 0

SF 510 – Frequency of card tournaments for veterans’ organizations

SF 510 (SSB 1143) allows card game tournaments conducted by a qualified veterans organization (e.g., AmVets, VFW) to be held on a weekly basis. Currently, these organizations are limited to two card tournaments per month. The bill eliminates the per-month maximum, but prohibits holding a card tournament within six calendar days of another card tournament. This modification allows groups to promote and conduct a gathering that is held on the same day or night every week. [3/1: short form]

SF 511 – IVH Commandant appointment

SF 511 (SSB 1097) relates to the appointment and term of service of the Iowa Veterans Home (IVH) Commandant. It sets a limit of four years for a person to serve as Commandant, and prohibits any person appointed prior to July 1, 2021, from serving as Commandant after July 1, 2021, until that person is reappointed by the Governor and reconfirmed by the Senate.

Democrats maintain that the Governor, who already has the power to “hire and fire,” has publicly and privately expressed her support of the current Commandant, Timon Oujiri. They referenced a letter from the Iowa Commission of Veterans Affairs Chairperson urging the Veterans Affairs Committee to vote “no” on this bill, stating the proposal does not improve or benefit the residents, staff or community at the Iowa Veterans Home. DAV-Iowa, American Legion of Iowa, and the Vietnam Veterans of America State Council also oppose the bill. There is no House companion. [3/1: 7-4, party-line (No: Democrats)]

You just read:

Veterans Affairs Committee – Week 8, 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.