Southbound I-79 Drilling Tonight in Robinson Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a lane restriction on southbound Interstate 79 in Robinson Township, Allegheny County will occur tonight, Wednesday night, March 3 weather permitting.

A lane restriction on southbound I-79 will occur from 11 p.m. Wednesday night through 5 a.m. Thursday morning between the Neville Island Bridge and the Moon Run (Exit 60B) interchange. Crews from Armstrong Drilling will conduct the drilling operations.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

