Lane Restrictions Route 30 - Jeannette/Hempfield Township

​

PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of possible short-term lane restrictions on Route 30 east and westbound between Possum Hollow Road/West Penn Drive and Route 4002 (North Greengate Road in Jeanette/Hempfield Township in Westmoreland County. The restrictions will begin on Monday March 8 at 7 am. The restrictions will be in place Monday to Friday 9 am to 3 pm and will tentatively end on January1, 2022 at 5pm.

The restrictions will be in place to allow crews to perform upgrades to traffic signals at eleven intersections located in the project area. Upgrades will include new controllers, new detection, new pedestrian and vehicular signals along with upgrades to ADA ramps. The lane restrictions will allow construction equipment to occupy center and turn lanes. Motorists should drive with caution through work zones.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

###