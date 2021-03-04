- Over 100 Employers Hiring at Utah Virtual Job Fair March 4

SALT LAKE CITY (Mar. 2, 2021) – The Utah Department of Workforce Services is hosting a virtual job fair Thursday, Mar. 4. More than 100 Utah employers with more than 3,000 open positions statewide are scheduled to participate in the online event.

“One of Utah’s hottest industries right now for job growth is the health and human services sector, with 1,700 job fair openings,” said Loggins Merrill, Workforce Development Division director. “If you are looking for an opportunity with a new company or in a new industry, health care may be a good place to start.”

In addition to openings in health care, employers with opportunities in construction, transportation, retail, manufacturing and other industries will be represented at the job fair. Find a complete list of participating employers at jobs.utah.gov.

For this job fair, job seekers can participate from their own computer or smartphone. After logging in, participants will be able to see a digital floor plan with rows of booths, each representing an employer. After clicking on an employer booth, the job seeker can see the company profile, job openings and social media. They can also start a live chat with a hiring representative and share their resume. Employers can schedule interviews or even make job offers on the spot.

The statewide virtual job fair is Thursday, Mar. 4, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. To participate, job seekers should pre-register at jobs.utah.gov. The department is also offering an online workshop the day before to help job seekers get the most out of the virtual job fair.

