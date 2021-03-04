Traffic Alert - I-69 SW Freeway at I-610 closure

HOUSTON – As part of the I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project, the Texas Department of Transportation will close all northbound and southbound mainlanes of I-69 Southwest Freeway between I-610 West Loop and S. Rice Avenue beginning Friday, March 5 at 9 p.m. until Monday, March 8 at 5 a.m.

Crews will be working to demolish the old I-610 West Loop northbound connector ramp to I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound and the old I-610 West Loop southbound connector ramp to IH 69 Southwest Freeway northbound, both of which span over the mainlanes of I-69 Southwest Freeway. The new I-610 West Loop northbound connector to I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound will open later this week. The new I-610 West Loop southbound connector ramp to IH 69 Southwest Freeway northbound is already open.

There will be additional impacts during construction including the closure of various connector, entrance and exit ramps. These closures can be found at https://traffic.houstontranstar.org/swz/i69i610/.

Motorists should expect delays and may want to consider an alternate route. Police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control.

The I-69/I-610 interchange is a major connection point of two extremely busy highways serving the Greater Houston area. The $259 million project will significantly enhance safety and improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances, and providing remedies to eliminate weaving.

The project has incentives and disincentives to encourage the contractor to complete various phases sooner than anticipated.

Additional road closure information will be posted at www.houstontranstar.org and at www.HOU610at69.com. Follow @HOU610at69 on Twitter for updates and more on this project.

