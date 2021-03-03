» News » 2021 » Anglers celebrate 2021 trout season opening in Mis...

Anglers celebrate 2021 trout season opening in Missouri state parks

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, MARCH 3, 2021 – More than 5,400 anglers visited Bennett Spring, Montauk and Roaring River state parks on opening day of trout season. The catch-and-keep trout season began at 6:30 a.m. Monday, March 1.

“Opening day of Missouri trout season is always exciting,” said Mike Sutherland, director of Missouri State Parks. “When so many family, friends and fellow anglers gather at our parks to share their passion for trout fishing, it creates a unique energy unlike any other season or event. I absolutely love getting to watch lifelong memories being created and our state parks are privileged to host this very special annual event.”

Based on trout tag sales, 1,709 anglers visited Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon, 1,793 anglers visited Montauk State Park near Salem, and 1,956 anglers visited Roaring River State Park near Cassville. This year’s total is lower than 2020 numbers by nearly 2,000. A breakdown of trout tag counts and photos from the day are available at mostateparks.com/TroutOpening2021.

“People travel from near and far to our three trout fishing parks to enjoy some of the best trout fishing in the region,” said Dru Buntin, deputy director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “For folks who just want to enjoy the outdoors, these parks also offer great camping, beautiful trails and a host of other fun things to see and do.”

The catch-and-keep trout season continues through Oct. 31. Trout season in Missouri is a cooperative effort of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, which manages state parks, and the Missouri Department of Conservation, which operates the hatcheries and stocks the streams with trout.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

