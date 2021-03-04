Greg Scott is the latest artist to champion the conversation around mental health in the music industry

MOTHERWOLF RECORDS///CATALOG #: MW-0013 Greg Scott

After Greg gets his big break on NBC’s show Songland, and writes the theme song for the 2020 Olympics, COVID-19 hits, his dream of a lifetime is canceled.

10% of the royalties from “Protector” will be donated to Backline, a national 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that connects music industry professionals with mental health and wellness resources.” — Motherwolf