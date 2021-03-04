Greg Scott is the latest artist to champion the conversation around mental health in the music industry
After Greg gets his big break on NBC’s show Songland, and writes the theme song for the 2020 Olympics, COVID-19 hits, his dream of a lifetime is canceled.
10% of the royalties from “Protector” will be donated to Backline, a national 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that connects music industry professionals with mental health and wellness resources.”BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Protector”— out Friday, March 5th via Motherwolf. Alongside fellow artists and fans, Greg Scott is paving the way and using his “big breakdown” to drive awareness for artists around the world who need help with anxiety and depression with the new music label, Motherwolf.
The song comes after a challenging year for the music industry, including Greg who had expected to have the best year of his career. After winning Songland in 2020, to have his song chosen as the 2020 Olympics theme song, the global pandemic shuttered the opportunity and sent Greg into a dark place. After experiencing panic attacks for the first time, he reached out to his community for help and gained more support than he could have ever imagined. A friend taught him the power of breathwork, which has changed his life forever, and now, he’s ready to share that with the world. Through this release, Greg hopes to encourage fans to practice emotional resilience during these difficult times.
“Protector is about tapping into your breath to overcome struggle,” says Greg Scott and goes on to explain “ it’s about being okay with asking for help because making authentic and honest connections with your audiences during this pandemic, even if it’s online, is way more powerful than faking it. Let’s reach out, listen, support, and protect each other.”
To bring the experience full circle, 10% of the royalties from “Protector” will be donated to Backline, a national 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that connects music industry professionals with mental health and wellness resources. “It’s so important to support the music industry right now. What a moment to pause and reset the stage for how artists and the larger community coexist and remember that true art heals.” says musical collaborator, Murado. Greg chimes in saying, “It’s important to me to raise awareness and funds for music industry professionals like me who need additional support during these hard times.”
Greg will be hosting a breathwork session on his Instagram page date in partnership with Breathwrk, an app that provides free guided breathing exercises to help alleviate anxiety, fall asleep, get energized, and more. Date to be released soon along with other exciting follow-up events.
ABOUT MOTHERWOLF
Motherwolf is a new label created by artists for artists. Motherwolf is driven by human connection, self-expansion and shared experience. The Motherwolf community is conscious, inclusive, and authentic-- building trust by protecting the pack and with the belief that experiences are best when they are co-created.
ABOUT BACKLINE
Backline is a non-profit that connects music industry professionals with mental health and wellness resources. Services include case management, support groups, and wellness programs.
ABOUT BREATHWRK
Breathwrk guides you through quick and powerful breathing exercises that eliminate stress & anxiety, increase energy, improve endurance, and help you fall asleep. Learn and practice a variety of science-backed breathing methods that are guided by original music, vibrations, and visuals. Explore different sounds and music from Grammy Award-winning artists and feel the breathing patterns with advanced vibrations, and choose between unique visuals.
