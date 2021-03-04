American Sustainable Business Council Appoints Michael Neuwirth Chief Communications Officer
New role to increase Council’s visibility and efficacy among thought-leaders and policy influencers to advance stakeholder capitalism
My goal is to increase the Council’s visibility and efficacy among thought-leaders and policy influencers to advance stakeholder capitalism.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the American Sustainable Business Council (ASBC) announced the appointment of Michael Neuwirth as its first-ever Chief Communications Officer. Reporting to ASBC CEO and Co-Founder Jeffrey Hollender, Neuwirth brings more than 25 years of growth-focused business communications to ASBC, the leading business advocate for governance reform and stakeholder capitalism. Having led communications for large and small organizations ranging from Danone’s North American businesses, totaling $6 billion, to a fledgling organic food company he helped lead earlier in his career, Neuwirth combines his expert communications skills with an operator’s understanding of how businesses work best when they consider the interests of all stakeholders rather than solely those of shareholders.
— Michael Neuwirth
“We are extremely fortunate to welcome Michael and his unmatched track record as a leading voice advocating for stakeholder capitalism to ASBC. Michael shares my passion and commitment and that of the leadership of the Council and its members to harness the power of business for the continued prosperity of people, planet, and profit,” said Jeffrey Hollender, CEO of ASBC, the nation’s foremost business advocate for a responsible, sustainable and equitable economy. “Michael has a unique track record helping to build campaigns that change the direction of industry, whether it be the creation of the market for probiotics, encouraging more plant-based diets, healthy hydration choices, and more recently corporate adoption of benefit corporation status and B Corp Certification.”
“The American Sustainable Business Council is the only national business advocacy organization that will land on the right side of history when it comes to corporate governance reform and finally replacing shareholder primacy with stakeholder capitalism,” said Neuwirth. “Our existential mission to put people, planet, and profit on equal footing in American business needs a louder and more present voice in the current dialogue and what’s to come. My goal is to increase the Council’s visibility and efficacy among thought-leaders and policy influencers to advance stakeholder capitalism.”
Prior to joining ASBC, Neuwirth led public relations and communications for the world’s largest Certified B Corp and has served on and led numerous industry association committees and industry-led coalitions, including the Working Parent Support Coalition, which advocated for paid family leave and other pro-business policies. He is an ardent and tireless supporter of corporate governance reform having helped companies make meaningful, lasting, and profitable impacts on their stakeholders in addition to their shareholders. In addition to his role at ASBC, Neuwirth will continue to serve non-competitive clients via his consulting practice, Neuwirth Communications.
Since its founding in 2009, ASBC has solidly established itself with a base of membership support and productive dialogue with policy makers, foundations, and like-minded partners. In adding the CCO role to its leadership team and Neuwirth in particular, ASBC seeks to increase its influence and demonstrate further value to its stakeholders.
The American Sustainable Business Council (ASBC) partners with business organizations and companies to advocate for solutions and policies that support an equitable, sustainable, stakeholder economy. ASBC represents over 250,000 sustainable businesses in a wide range of industries and geographies. ASBC advocates for stakeholder capitalism and market-driven adoption of business practices that prioritize people, planet, and profit.
# # #
Michael Neuwirth
American Sustainable Business Council
mneuwirth@asbcouncil.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn