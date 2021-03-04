COLORpockit™ is the sugar-free spring holiday treat

COLORpockit is Made In The USA COLORpockit is available in five colors COLORpockit™ is a portable coloring system with a lightweight, durable, high-quality plastic case containing 12 coloring postcards, 12 double-sided colored pencils, and a built-in sharpener.

COLORpockit™ celebrates the intersection of self-care, relaxation, screen time reduction, and creativity.

Coloring is relaxing and fun, plus it's a great way to express creativity for all ages. I look forward to letting go of the stresses of the day and losing myself in my coloring for some 'me time.'” — Dalaine Bartelme, Chief Colorist, COLORpockit

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As many children look forward to the sugary sweetness of spring holidays like Easter, COLORpockit™ is the sugar-free holiday treat for all spring celebrations! As the calendar turns toward spring, Easter, Mother's Day, and graduation, opportunities to gift COLORpockit are on the horizon!

There are two primary customer types for COLORpockit, each with some overlapping and unique elements. The first group is female adult coloring enthusiasts, an established market with a healthy sales pattern and repeat purchasing to support their hobbies. COLORpockit fills a clear and unmet need/gap in the marketplace for an all-in-one portable coloring kit for travel and local activities in waiting rooms and social activities.

The second target is the youth market, with 49 million kids between the ages of 6 and 18 in 2020. The youth market overlaps the Adult market in that it will usually be parents, grandparents or relatives, and friends who will gift COLORpockit to young people. The established market recurs as new children of appropriate ages receive COLORpockit each year. It is a market that values novelty and trends. COLORpockit™ may be presented and customized for educational content or just the action of coloring to increase hand-eye coordination. Many parents in today's world attach high value to activities that might reduce screen time on electronic devices.

Kids are creative, and many love to color. Encouraging kids' creativity offers a screen-free activity, as well as a connection point with distant friends and family by coloring and sending postcards from the COLORpockit library of over seventy coloring decks created by talented artists. There's something for everyone with original decks featuring patterns, nature, characters, and holiday themes. COLORpockit decks can also be custom-created for specific curriculums, causes, and markets. Each artist earns a commission on sales from their original art deck.

As stay-at-home orders remain in place for many states, parents are looking for ways to keep their kids entertained and away from their screens. COLORpockit, designed and manufactured in the U.S.A., makes portable coloring kits for both children and adults, providing a creative outlet and relaxing activity for both you and your kids. COLORpockit kits include a food-safe plastic case that acts as a lap desk, 4x6 coloring postcards, custom double-sided colored pencils (24 colors), and a no-mess, built-in sharpener — all of which fits nicely into a purse, backpack, or glovebox.

A line extension has already begun. COLORpockit created a mascot named Serenity, and she is available as a plush toy. "I knew I wanted COLORpockit to have a mascot, who would embody the fun and relaxation we want to share with our customers," stated Dalaine Bartelme, "After a couple of funny attempts, we came up with the sloth, whom I named Serenity. She will be there to encourage all of us to slow down, unplug and enjoy the benefits of coloring."

The market is composed of both ardent and casual enthusiasts. Casual colorists value ease of use, portability, and convenience as primary factors in their purchase. Additionally to those qualities, devoted enthusiasts demand quality, new products, and challenges in their craft.

COLORpockit is available nationally for consumers in gift stores, Walmart.com, Amazon, and soon, another major national outlet. Retailers can find us on Faire.com as well.

LINKS

Web: https://www.COLORpockit.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SERENITYsloth

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/COLORpockit

Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/shop/COLORpockit

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/c/COLORpockit

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/COLORpockit