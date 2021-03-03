Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Be Gud Beverages Launches Flavor-Infused Apple Cider Vinegar

The company created two ready-to-drink apple cider vinegar shots so consumers can look forward to their morning health drink.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Be Gud Beverages, a St. Petersburg, Florida-based health and wellness company, has launched two flavor-infused apple cider vinegar (ACV) beverage shots. The company’s apple ginger, and elderflower flavored shots are now available online on their website BeGudBeverages.com.

Awareness of ACV’s health benefits is spreading as a dietary supplement to support weight loss, bloating, energy, hair health, cholesterol levels, and blood sugar levels. The issue many consumers find is that the taste of the vinegar makes it hard to consume on a regular basis. Be Gud worked with flavor formulation experts to create pre-diluted shots that make morning ACV shots easy for the everyday consumer to drink. Their beverage is certified organic, kosher, and gluten free.

“The apple cider vinegar market is one that we’ve been interested in for years, as we see the trend towards this as a morning detox and health shot,” says Josh Ludin, co-Founder of Be Gud Beverages. “The reaction of our initial customers to the flavors is phenomenal, and we’re looking forward to getting this in the hands of ACV drinkers worldwide.”

Be Gud’s ACV beverages come in twelve ounce bottles, with twelve services per bottle. Each serving is one ounce, and recommended intake is one to two ounces per day, to consumers’ liking.

To learn more about Be Gud Beverages, or to find their product, visit their website BeGudBeverages.com.

