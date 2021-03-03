3/3/2021

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, March 3, 2021 Contact: Office of Communications, Communications@MyFloridaCFO.com, 850.413.2842

CFO Jimmy Patronis Statement on Passage of COVID Liability Shields for Health Care Providers from Senate Health Policy Committee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued the following statement on the Senate Health Policy’s favorable hearing of Senate Bill 74, which provides COVID-19 liability protections to health care providers. The bill moves next to its final committee stop in the Senate Rules Committee.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Several months ago, I made it my mission to fight for COVID-19 liability protections for Florida’s health care workers, who have been on the frontlines for nearly a year fighting to protect us. During these challenging times, they have stepped up more than ever and risked their own health to protect others from this serious virus. Thank you to the Florida Senate for taking action today to move this legislation forward. I appreciate President Simpson and Senator Brandes for their hard work and I look forward to working together to ensure these important measures are passed this legislative session.”

###

About CFO Jimmy Patronis Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).