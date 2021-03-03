ONS Guidelines™ Score High in ECRI National Repository
The ECRI Guidelines TRUST (Transparency and Rigor Using Standards of Trustworthiness) gives healthcare providers easy access to guidelines.PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In late 2020, the Oncology Nursing Society (ONS) released five systematically reviewed clinical practice guidelines for managing cancer treatment–related side effects. ONS is pleased to announce that the ECRI Guidelines TRUST®, a national evaluation organization, has given the ONS Guidelines high distinction and included all of the current guidelines in its national repository. This inclusion allows the ONS Guidelines to reach a broader group of practitioners to help them improve care and patient outcomes. ONS Guidelines include the following:
• ONS Guidelines for Cancer Treatment–Related Constipation
• ONS Guidelines for Cancer Treatment–Related Hot Flashes
• ONS Guidelines for Cancer Treatment–Related Lymphedema
• ONS Guidelines for Cancer Treatment–Related Skin Toxicity
• ONS Guidelines for Cancer Treatment–Related Radiodermatitis
The ECRI Guidelines TRUST (Transparency and Rigor Using Standards of Trustworthiness) provides healthcare providers with easy access to guidelines to advance safe and effective patient care. An unbiased team of experts summarizes and scores the guidelines for the repository. This scoring is important because not all guidelines are created equal and may follow different methodology. ECRI scores the guidelines according to its TRUST Scorecard, which measures the extent to which a guideline adheres to the National Academy of Medicine Standards for Trustworthy Guidelines.
“ONS has long been the source of evidence-based oncology nursing practice across the globe,” ONS President Nancy Houlihan, MA, RN, AOCN®, said. “Recognition with high distinction by the ECRI Guidelines TRUST reflects the rigor associated with the ONS symptom guideline development. These guidelines for cancer-specific symptom management raise the bar for ensuring best practices, and ONS is proud to provide this valuable resource for all involved in the important work of cancer care delivery.”
The TRUST Scorecard includes seven criteria in five categories, including composition of the guideline group, systematic review of the evidence, complete recommendations, bias mitigation, and external review. The ONS Guidelines scored highly in each category.
ONS is a professional association that represents 100,000 nurses and is the professional home to more than 35,000 members. ONS is committed to promoting excellence in oncology nursing and the transformation of cancer care. Since 1975, ONS has provided a professional community for oncology nurses, developed evidence-based education programs and treatment information, and advocated for patient care, all in an effort to improve quality of life and outcomes for patients with cancer and their families. Learn more at www.ons.org.
Nicole Lininger
Oncology Nursing Society
+1 724-601-0337
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn