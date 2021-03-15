Montgomery County Expands Free COVID-19 Testing, Vaccine Pre-Registration Support, and Incentives for Black Community

Get free test, bag of food, COVID swag bag, and register for Vaccine The AAHP COVID Team is here to Help

Residents will receive FREE on-site COVID-19 services such as vaccine pre-registration, a bag of groceries, school supplies, and a pandemic swag box

More than 3,400 people in Montgomery County contracted COVID last month. It remains critical for people to know their status so they can protect their loved ones and others,” — Halisha S. Hunter, RN, BSN, MBA, COVID Response Lead

SILVER SPRING, MD, USA, March 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The African American Health Program (AAHP) has moved its “Targeted COVID-19 Response” testing efforts indoors to partner with Black faith organizations and Black Greek letter organizations. To help encourage COVID-19 testing, AAHP is providing participants with FREE on-site COVID-19 services such as vaccine pre-registration, a bag of groceries, other wrap-around services, and a pandemic “swag” box containing masks, gloves, a digital thermometer, and hand sanitizer.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 testing helps slow the transmission of the disease and AAHP provides free coronavirus testing at multiple locations weekly, targeting Black residents in Montgomery County.“More than 3,400 people in Montgomery County contracted COVID-19 last month. It remains critical for people to know their status so they can protect their loved ones and others,” said Halisha S. Hunter, RN, BSN, MBA, COVID Response Lead.Since its efforts began in November 2020, AAHP has tested 6,000 residents for COVID-19, with the goal of testing 15,000 African Americans by July. The tests are non-evasive and self-administered with no scheduled appointments required.A short video, “Don’t Stress, Take the Test”, shares the unique AAHP COVID-19 testing experience with the help of AAHP’s community partner, Fit Fathers. The campaign also includes a celebrity public service announcement from Super Bowl 55 host James Brown The program outreach provides participants with access to wellness services, mental health counseling, referrals to Black physicians, and other resources.“The overall negative impact of the virus on the Black community as well as the introduction of multiple new strains of the disease are vital reminders to get tested and to know your status,” said Hunter. This initiative also assists residents who need to pre-register for a vaccine appointment.For detailed information regarding the free testing locations and resources, please visit AAHPCovid.com.###The African American Health Program is funded by the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to help eliminate health disparities and improve the number and quality of years of life for African Americans and people of African descent in Montgomery County. To learn more visit www.aahpmontgomerycounty.org The National Center for Children and Families (NCCF) serves as the sponsor for the AAHP’s Targeted COVID-19 Response. With 20+ programs throughout the National Capital Region, NCCF’s goal is to empower the larger community to ensure that all of its children, youth and families receive the resources they need to become successful and contributing members. To find more information on NCCF and its programs, visit: www.nccf-cares.org Fit Fathers provides fathers, mentors, and role models with the tools needed to involve their families in fitness pursuits, integrated wellness strategies, and smart living while celebrating the true meaning of fatherhood. “Stay active, eat clean, and energize your life” is its transformative mantra. Learn more at www.FitFathers.com

While you wait for the vaccine, visit one of our locations for free testing, food, COVID Swag bag, and vaccine signup. www.AAHPcovid.com.