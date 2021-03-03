PuzzleHR announces military hiring initiative with Veterans ASCEND
Connecting directly with military talent.SIMPSONVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PuzzleHR, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, premier HR as a Service provider (HRaaS) announces their nationwide military hiring initiative. Partnering with Veterans ASCEND, a veteran owned company breaking employment barriers for veterans and military spouses by translating occupations into skills and automatically aligning military talent to employers, PuzzleHR will utilize connections to military talent to fulfill client service needs.
Through this initiative, PuzzleHR will have direct connections to military service members, veterans and military spouses matched specifically to career opportunities such as Tax Manager, Legal Secretary and Equipment Maintenance Technician. Veterans ASCEND impacts an organization’s competitive advantage by aligning military talent within an organization, thus decreasing time to fill open positions and increasing productivity and retention.
“Veterans Ascend is a great service for our military veterans and their families. Partnering with them aligns with our corporate values and business strategy. PuzzleHR customers get the benefit of the deep experience that Veterans bring. While we also get an uptick in business from placing high quality candidates. It's a win, win!” Says PuzzleHR CEO Lonny Ostrander.
“Utilizing our proprietary SaaS platform to match candidates with PuzzleHR, we greatly expand the career opportunities for our military service members, veterans and spouses. Our companies are closely aligned on values, customer service and unique approach to our business models and we are honored to serve.” said Robyn Grable, Founder and CEO of Veterans ASCEND.
About Veterans ASCEND
Veterans ASCEND, a veteran owned, woman owned company, completely changes the way employers find and hire military talent through an innovative, digital skills matching software as a service. The program translates military and civilian occupations into skills and automatically aligns those skills to the specific skills needs across an organization. Veterans ASCEND is about facilitating a connection for an interview. It’s a fundamental paradigm shift in the foundational old way of applying with and reviewing a resume. We are all about aligning candidates based on skills. Intentional Hiring. Successful connections. Transformational possibilities.
About PuzzleHR
PuzzleHR is America’s premier Human Resources as a Service (HRaaS) company. Headquartered in Tampa, FL with offices nationwide, PuzzleHR is where you need us. Today’s business environment is complex and evolving. More than ever companies need a partner to help them navigate this complexity. This can mean handling day-to-day tactical HR issues or developing transformational strategies. Clients of PuzzleHR range from those with no HR to those with years of experience. What they all have in common is the desire to turn HR from a cost center into a driver of bottom-line results.
