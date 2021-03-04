GMSDC Partners with MMSDC on Women of Color Initiative
Women’s Mastermind Program Expanded to Minority Women Business Owners NationwideATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of Women’s History Month, the Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council (GMSDC) is announcing a partnership with its sister council – the Michigan Minority Supplier Development Council (MMSDC). This partnership aims to expand the reach of a critical business development and capacity building program for Women of Color (WOC) in business. Designed to ‘Accelerate the Growth of Black and Latina Entrepreneurs,’ the MMSDC’s Magnify Mastermind program has been targeted to focus on Women of Color and expanded to engage participants from Georgia and elsewhere. Program participants are organized into peer learning groups that meet for a year in sessions facilitated by Subject Matter Experts. These participants discuss challenges, devise solutions, and gain resources and insight to drive market leadership and growth. This strategic partnership comes at a critical time, as the pandemic economy continues to have a significant impact on businesses owned by minorities and women.
The GMSDC selected five women business owners from Georgia to participate in the first cohort. This partnership will continue to open more opportunities for Georgia women business owners in the future. The current participants include:
• Tracey Grace, President and CEO, IBEX IT Business Experts;
• Allegra Lawrence-Hardy, Founding Partner, Lawrence and Bundy LLC;
• Andrella Kenner, Founder/President, CI² Aviation;
• Monica Maldonado, President and CEO, Fuentes Enterprises; and
• Leslie McNeal, President, McNeal Professional Services
While Women of Color have been an area of emphasis, this new partnership has special significance in light of COVID – 19’s impact on the economy. The MMSDC’s Magnify Mastermind concept is a partnership with the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) Business Centers and EY, with content centered on EY’s 7 Drivers of Growth. To be eligible for acceptance into the program, a business must be owned by a Black or Latina woman, have annual revenues of at least $2 million and have been in existence for 2 – 10 years. Thanks to the corporate partners for their investment in this program.
GMSDC President and CEO Stacey Key, who has long been a proponent of programming for Women of Color, sees huge potential for impact. “This partnership with MMSDC supports our efforts to help minority businesses build capacity for long-term success,” says Key. “We look forward to continuing this partnership with MMSDC.” For more information, please visit minoritysupplier.org/magnifymastermind.
About the GMSDC
The Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc. (GMSDC), is a 46-year-old not-for-profit organization that fosters value-driven partnerships that may otherwise not be possible between corporate entities, ethnic minority-owned businesses and government entities in the state of Georgia. With over 400 national and local corporate members and nearly 800 certified minority business enterprises, the GMSDC is the leader in supplier diversity and minority business development in Georgia. The GMSDC is headquartered in Atlanta and is an affiliate of National Minority Supplier Development Council. For more information, call 404-589-4929 or visit www.gmsdc.org.
###
Emily Yang
GMSDC
+1 404-589-1828
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn