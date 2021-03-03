CBD Emporium Announces New Partnership with Hemp Industry Expert and Naturopathic Doctor

CBD Emporium Find a CBD Emporium near you today!

CBD Emporium to create premium CBD products in collaboration with “Doc Rob” Streisfeld, NMD and exclusively distributed through its rapidly growing locations.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CBD Emporium, an upscale retail specialty CBD chain with locations throughout the United States, is excited to announce a partnership between Doc Rob that will expand the CBD Emporium product portfolio. Doc Rob, a renowned Naturopathic doctor, brand spokesperson, natural food chef, best-selling author, educator, speaker, product formulator, entrepreneur, and consultant will be working with CBD Emporium to create unique brands and formulations that are innovative to the current market.

Doc Rob’s experience in the natural products industry and his participation in the evolving hemp industry for over a decade in the United States provides a deep insight into product and branding trends that are sure to peak everyone’s interest. “I am truly excited to work with this emerging retailer, focused on offering the highest quality CBD/Cannabidiol health products to its customers, both in store and on-line", Dr. Streisfeld commented. “I am impressed with the efforts CBD Emporium makes to evaluate the different manufacturers and products to carry, and look forward to adding several new functional, health promoting products to the shelves this year,” Streisfeld added.

“Working with an industry expert that has so much knowledge on product formulation and development utilizing novel ingredients and delivery methods will bolster CBD Emporium’s product portfolio immensely”, said Andrew Young, Vice President of Vendor Relations at CBD Emporium. “This is an opportunity to continue to push the industry forward and innovate using professionally driven product development, supporting the mission of CBD Emporium in assisting our clients to live a better life and improve their health and wellness through CBD.” Young added.

In Summer 2021 you will see an extensive catalog of innovative CBD products formulated by Doc Rob and distributed through CBD Emporium stores that will help people feel better and live their best life.

About CBD Emporium:

Established in 2018, CBD Emporium is a privately held company with 26 retail locations throughout the United States. The retailer is the premier source for quality, trusted CBD products, and offers a diverse selection of more than 60 best-of-industry brands and its own brand labeled products, derived from medical-grade organic hemp plants. The company’s knowledgeable staff provides the best information, education, and products to improve health and wellness. CBD Emporium headquarters are located at 2424 W. Desert Cove, Phoenix, Arizona 85029. For information on CBD Emporium, visit https://www.cbdemporium.com.

CBD Emporium has expanded its business to include franchise opportunities to entrepreneurs. For more information on this franchising opportunity, and to request an information packet including an application, visit https://franchise.cbdemporium.com.

About Doc Rob:

Dr. Rob Streisfeld is a passionate consumer advocate and educator with nearly 20 years of Natural Health & Natural Products Industry experience. A Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine and Certified Natural Food Chef, “Doc Rob” as widely known, provides an informed and innovative perspective to support branding, marketing, PR, and other business development needs with a focus on education and community.

Over the past decade, Doc Rob has helped to identify and expand key health categories such as probiotics, enzymes, whey protein, fermented foods, whole food supplements, and more. His passion for plant-based, whole food nutrition is both sincere and contagious. Most recently, Cannabis, Fungi and Ethnobotany has captivated Doc Rob and looks to be an area of interest for many years to come. His beliefs related towards healing extend to ways we can repair the Earth itself, actively engaging in sustainability projects which help to clean the air, water, and soil. For more information on Doc Rob you can visit his website http://www.docrob.com/

