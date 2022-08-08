Submit Release
Top Ten Performing States in Penetration of HERS® Index Scores

Top Ten Performing States in Penetration of HERS® Index Scores

OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite the continued impact of the pandemic and an economic slowdown, 2021 broke the record of the number of homes that were HERS Rated. In 2021, there were 313, 153 homes in the United States that were HERS rated and issued a HERS Index Score.

RESNET releases the ten top states in the number of new single-family and duplex homes HERS rated in 2021.

The top performing state for the number of new homes HERS rated was Texas, with over 70,000 homes HERS Rated, and an average HERS Index score of 59. Rounding out the top ten states are Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, Colorado, South Carolina, Indiana, Virginia, Minnesota, and Massachusetts.

Click the infographic for the full report.

Top Ten Performing States in Penetration of HERS® Index Scores

