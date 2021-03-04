ASAPP and League Data Complete Onboarding of 46 Atlantic Credit Unions to Enable Omnichannel Account & Loan Origination
EINPresswire.com/ -- League Data and ASAPP are pleased to announce that 11 additional credit unions have joined the existing 35 credit union organizations who previously launched ASAPP’s omnichannel experience platform.
This latest group of credit unions includes Blackville Credit Union, Citizens Credit Union, Coastal Financial Credit Union, Dominion Credit Union, Glace Bay Central Credit Union, Princess Credit Union, Progressive Credit Union, Provincial Government Employees Credit Union Limited, Teachers Plus Credit Union, The Credit Union and Venture Credit Union.
This launch represents the fourth of four groups of Atlantic credit unions to be successfully onboarded, accomplishing ASAPP and League Data’s very aggressive goal of onboarding a total of 46 Credit Unions onto the ASAPP platform in just over 12 months.
“This is a huge milestone for ASAPP, League Data and our Client-Partner credit unions in Atlantic Canada,” said Tony Dunham, Chief Marketing Officer at ASAPP. “It’s really a testament to our speed-to-market approach and opens the door to the exciting next stage of digital transformation for these credit unions. We are excited to see this technology help them transform account and loan origination processes and create engaging member experiences.”
The next stage for ASAPP includes the continued enhancement of the ASAPP omnichannel experience platform, adding new features and functionality to even further improve member experiences, and to drive Return on Marketing Investment (ROMI) for all the recently onboarded Atlantic credit unions.
“This was a truly collaborative effort from start to finish.” noted Chad Griffin, League Data CIO. “With ASAPP as a solution partner, we were able to support and enhance the digital transformation activities of our 46 credit union partners in a very short timeframe, providing them tools that enable them to serve their members from virtually anywhere.”
For more information about League Data Ltd. and the digital transformation journey for the Atlantic credit unions, please contact League Data. To learn more about the ASAPP OXP | omnichannel experience platform or to schedule a demo for your organization please visit asappbanking.com.
- 30 -
About ASAPP Financial Technology
ASAPP delivers Custom Experience Software and Platform Strategy Solutions that create sustainable competitive advantages for regulated financial service providers as they compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. ASAPP OXP is Canada’s most complete omnichannel experience platform for the financial services industry.
About League Data
As Chief Information Officer (CIO) for the Atlantic System, League Data Ltd. provides technology leadership in the area of banking solutions, aligned with regional and national credit union system initiatives that support member growth and system efficiencies. League Data provides over 50 seamless, fully integrated technology solutions from key vendors to deliver a member-first experience while meeting the evolving banking needs of both credit unions and their members. Through leadership and innovation, League Data engages with Atlantic Canadian credit unions to understand their strategies, ensuring organizational development and support remains relevant and responsive to their needs.
