RESNET Builders Pioneering the Path to Net Zero Energy Homes in 2020
RESNET is committed to leading the path to net-zero energy homes. We laud the pioneer builders who are blazing the trail to our goal. Congratulations to these builders and their HERS Raters.”OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RESNET defines a net-zero energy home as a home that has been rated with a HERS® Index Score of 0 or less.
— RESNET Executive Director Steve Baden
Energy Smart Builders along with their certified RESNET HERS Raters are blazing the path to net-zero energy homes throughout the nation. From New Hampshire to Hawaii builders constructed homes with HERS Index Scores of 0 or less. These homes produced as much or even more energy than they consumed.
The home with the lowest HERS Index built in 2020 was in Winter Park, Florida by Phil Kean Design Group and had a HERS Index of -97.
RESNET Executive Director Steve Baden commented, “From just being a far off dream across the nation, net-zero energy homes is fast becoming a reality. RESNET is committed to leading the path to net-zero energy homes. We laud the pioneer builders who are blazing the trail to our goal. Congratulations to these builders and their HERS Raters.”
For a listing of all the builders in the U.S. who built homes with a HERS Index Score of 0 or less, click to download full report.
