New York Accounting Firm FiBrick CEO Ramona Cedeño Guides Companies In Meeting The Business Challenges Of The Pandemic

I’ve structured our Manhattan based accounting firm, FiBrick, to be well positioned to help companies and their owners to be prepared for any potential storm”YONKERS, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Managing business finances is challenging in the best of times. Add the tumult of a pandemic and the concomitant uncertainty, and it can seem overwhelming. Fortunately, there is an accounting expert who understands the plight of businesses in turmoil, a professional who works assiduously to prepare businesses to weather the storms of today — and to set the foundation for a highly successful enterprise down the road.
Ramona Cedeño, CPA CFP®, CEO of Manhattan-based accounting firm FiBrick (www.fibrick.com), which she established in 2015, takes a practical albeit visionary approach to working with clients. A highly respected accounting professional with over 20 years of experience and an admirable client base ranging from start-up technology firms, attorneys, health care providers, event planners, IPOs, and public companies, Ms. Cedeño is dedicated to designing strategies that help clients to maximize operational and financial performance today, and down the road.
“I’ve structured the firm to be well positioned to help companies and their owners to be prepared for any potential storm,” Ms. Cedeño explains. The sole owner of FiBrick, who counts on the support of her staff, all of whom have been trained under what she calls the ‘FiBrick Methodology,’ Ms. Cedeño admits that her approach to accounting is slightly unorthodox in that she incorporates her vast intrinsic knowledge of adaptive technology into her accounting and financial planning acumen to assist her clients. As such, she takes particular delight in implementing fractional CFO services. Ostensibly functioning as an outside Chief Financial Officer, fractional CFOs typically work offsite and provide a range of financial, accounting and business strategy tasks. The timing could not be more propitious; because of the pandemic, the need for fractional CFOs has skyrocketed. Ms. Cedeño is well poised to assume the duties and help fledgling and established companies to handle short-term as well as long-range financial and accounting services.
“This involves more than simply accounting, taxes and day-to-day bookkeeping,” Ms. Cedeño points out. “It’s a range of services, from devising a comprehensive five-year plan to implementing software, and managing cash flow.” For example, what’s the right technology to manage inventory for a fast-growing e-commerce company?
What’s the best way to finance an expansion — through loans or by bringing in outside investors? These are all questions Ms. Cedeño is called upon to answer, relying on her broad experience, insight and ingenuity. She considers the advantages and drawbacks to each option for every client, and makes the appropriate recommendation based on the company’s stated goals. She is greatly sought-after for her knowledge of technology and the integral role it plays in driving companies’ profits.
In the wake of the onslaught of the pandemic, Ms. Cedeño has found that her firm is working more and more often with clients to guide them through the cash flow maze in preparation for an uncertain future. “Business owners are concerned about how to allocate their money now in order to survive not just today, but to plan for tomorrow,” she states. Setting up resource allocation plans for organizations today that pay dividends down the line is part of the proactive philosophy that drives her company. It’s all a function of building a foundation for clients that hardens them against uncertainties that might lie ahead.
Ms. Cedeño deliberately set out to establish an accounting firm that was anything but ordinary. “I wanted FiBrick to be visionary,” she explains. “I wanted to be able to help any company to prepare for the unknown. I did not want to be only a tax practitioner or a bookkeeper.” When she hung out her shingle in Manhattan, she learned everything possible about how integrating technology could advance her clients’ goals. The advent of the pandemic put her own knowledge to the test; she and her staff all shifted to working remotely on the first day of the lockdown, yet are in constant contact with clients, and with each other. She relies on cloud-based platforms to keep her apps and data at fingertip reach, while maintaining peace of mind that her vital data is secure.
As companies struggle in the throes of the pandemic and plot a strategy to re-emerge from the crisis, Ms. Cedeño recommends taking stock of where we are today in preparing for businesses opening up later this year.
“Too often business owners focus on managing cash flow and spend for the present state of their companies, neglecting to future-proof their businesses along the way,” she states. “Lack of readiness for changes in the economy, industry and customer preferences can put a business at risk of failing when these arise.
“In order to build a business that has a chance of withstanding an economic crisis or a sudden change in customer purchasing preferences,” she continues, “business owners can take steps today to invest in their company of tomorrow.”
These include:
• Digitization and automation (marketing, sales, staff onboarding, inventory management)
• Implementing a streamlined supply chain
• Building the A-team
• Diversifying revenue streams
• Training and standardizing processes
• Getting loan-ready
