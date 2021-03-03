MEMPHIS-BASED BLACK FEMALE ENTREPRENEUR DEVELOPING SITCOM
Self-made millionaire and author Katrina Walker is developing self-produced sitcom "Miss Dee's Kitchen" for Streaming Service.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KATRINA WALKER, successful entrepreneur is expanding her empire to television production in her hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.
The self-made millionaire, author, real estate mogul, comedienne, actress is delving into the world of television production. Like Tyler Perry and Issa Rae, Ms. Walker has written and created her own production, the sitcom “Miss Dee’s Kitchen”, which will begin filming in Memphis, April 2021 for a suggested air date of August 2021 on a popular streaming service. “Miss Dee’s Kitchen” is based on Katrina Walker’s successful self-penned stage play of the same name.
Katrina Walker took her life experiences of being in abusive relationships that ranged from mental, physical, and financial abuse and turned her tumultuous past and challenges to opportunities! She went from being a struggling teen bride, a divorced mother of four, to a trailblazer, who for the past twenty (25) years, built thriving enterprises; including 24-hour daycare centers; multiple real estate holdings; a record label, and a state-of-the-art recording studio.
