Crystal Bussell Releases Second Book in Hit Children’s Series, “The Cherry Larrys: A New Evil Rises”
Putting the Fun in Fundamental Reading, The Cherry Larrys Adventure Series Inspires Young Minds to Dream Big
It's not the suit that makes you the hero, it’s what's inside that does.”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anyone with kids knows the struggle of searching high and low for a children’s book that encompasses all three factors required to engage children and inspire excitement about reading: action, adventure, and a life lesson. Realizing that the world’s littlest minds need fruitful reading material, Crystal Bussell set out to develop a series of books to bring out the super within, and The Cherry Larry Adventures was born.
What started as a fun family nickname for her kids, blossomed into a full-blown adventure that millions can participate in. Packed full of adventure, excitement, and life lessons taught in a practical and digestible manner; The Cherry Larry Series bridges the gap between educational reading and engaged readers.
Jerry and Berry are two whiz kids from a town called Far Away. Together they can save their town from corruption by one act of courage and heroism.
The Cherry Larry Adventures caught fire in Crystal’s community, harnessing national media attention and support from eager parents across the globe. As the second book of the series “The Cherry Larrys: A New Evil Rises” approaches its release date, Crystal Bussell will be launching a Kickstarter campaign with interactive and creative rewards for participants, including:
- Hero Hall of Fame, where supporters can add the name of their everyday hero to a book
- Name characters in the book
- Create and have their character become part of the upcoming series
“I wanted to do something special with the second book. With myself being an essential worker during a pandemic and losing close family members, it's tough. I thought this would be a great way to show a token of appreciation while creating special memories. It's not the suit that makes you the hero, it’s what's inside that does.”
-Crystal Bussell, Author
Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to the fruitful education of our children; Crystal Bussell’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with The Cherry Larry Adventure Series.
To learn more about The Cherry Larry Adventures, or participate in the Kickstarter campaign for the latest book, please visit: https://www.busspubpresents.com/
About Crystal Bussell
Crystal Bussell is a wife, mother, postal worker, and self-published children’s book author based in the Greater Detroit Area. When her children began to lose interest in the books they were reading, Crystal took it upon herself to create a series of children’s books that would both inspire and excite children to read with enthusiasm. Thus the Cherry Larry Series was born to ignite the superhero within and change the way children interact with books. Designed to implement the three A’s into every book, The Cherry Larry series includes action, adventure, and a life lesson, to ensure that children are practically retaining information.
