Hygiene Company experts advise on the two key products needed to open safely
Opening following the impact of Covid 19 on facilities, it is essential to show at front of house Hygiene Policy and MonitoringLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At front of the house and throughout buildings staff returning to work as well as customers venturing out after lockdown need to see that safety measures are in place and the key factors, which can be implemented for less than a daily coffee, are:
DISPLAY EFFECTIVE SANITISING PRODUCTS IN DISPENSERS
It is proven that a good hygiene display improves compliance. It also shows the management that there is an effective policy in place.
MONITORS SHOWING THE HYGIENE POLICY WORKING AND KEEPING MANAGERS UPDATED
There will be a greater requirement to monitor visitor and staff behaviour including ensuring staff and equipment are kept free of bacteria, responsibility of both individuals and the regular cleaners.
MONITORING IS NOT JUST FOR WASHROOMS
It can manage footfall and service in key areas; entryways, restrooms, classrooms, offices, and shops supported with appropriate dispensers in each area.
The Hygiene 360 effectively manages a clean teamwork schedule, reports to management in real-time, and enables managers to receive constant feedback from end users.
The Prime Minister said he ‘believed normal work patterns would resume once the lockdown restrictions are finally lifted’ in an Article in Daily Mail which puts new pressures on facilities managers looking to open safely.
A VISIBLE DISPLAY SHOULD SHOW HYGIENE POLICY AND MONITOR CLEANING PROGRESS
Quality, effective hygiene products on display
Visibility encourages usage
Digitise monitoring of cleaning processes
BVP - best value procurement
Assured supply chain and price promise
Enhanced washroom services for more frequent use
WILL OPENING WITH AN EFFECTIVE HYGIENE DISPLAY INCREASE COSTS?
No. The benefits both visually cost-wise and in time saving make a cost effective strategy especially over the long term.
Long term policies for ongoing Hygiene Control
The Hygiene Company has been in the hygiene business for two decades and understand better than most why hygiene should be an ongoing concern.
“The way I see it, it’s up to businesses like us to ensure that we maintain the supply and quality of cross-contamination products, but the public needs to be aware of this to ensure continued use,” concludes Bradford.
About The Hygiene Company
At The Hygiene Company, we provide innovative solutions within the hygiene products sector. We strive to continuously improve upon the design and functionality of our products to deliver exceptional quality at a competitive price.
As the UK leader in antibacterial wipes, The Hygiene Company pioneered the WipePod Surface Dispenser and a freestanding range which has become a standard hygiene measure in many public spaces.
“We have developed antibacterial wipes which are built from strong materials suitable for the purpose. 99.9999% of all germs are killed thanks to the incredible effectiveness and they won’t damage your equipment either” says Bradford, “Whether it’s in the office, or visiting someone else's, prevention of infection and controlling germs is a must these days, which is why we recommend contactless sanitizer and antibacterial wipe dispensers for all offices.”
They Hygiene company currently hold stock for all distributors of antibacterial wipes, sanitiser, and dispensers all of which can be customised or branded.
