JOHNNY’S TREASURE QUEST - 10 WINNERS TO HUNT FOR MORE THAN $100,000 IN GOLD AND SILVER
With more than 50,000 candy bars sold, 6 contain a silver ticket worth $3,000 & admission into a Once in A Lifetime Treasure Hunt, time is running out.
Life is made of memories, the treasure is just the bonus.”ROYAL OAK, MI, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With more than 50,000 candy bars sold, 6 of which containing a silver ticket worth $3,000 and admission into a Once in A Lifetime Treasure Hunt, time is running out for people everywhere to get their piece of the action. Johnny Perri, a Michigan man has reinvented his business and has created this Treasure Hunt whereby people across the United States have the opportunity to participate in a once in a lifetime treasure hunt for $100,000 in buried gold and silver. 10 contestants will search for the buried treasure along with a dedicated film crew to capture the moment. Johnny, a second-generation jewelry store owner, who like many were hit by the COVID Pandemic, was inspired by the Gene Wilder movie Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory to create his own version of a Treasure Hunt where anyone who wants to participate, can. Silver tickets are still out there, and time is running out.
— Johnny Perri
Summer of 2020 was Johnny Perri’s first entrée into the world of Treasure Hunts. He created and successfully ran 12 Treasure Hunts in Michigan where he buried the entire contents of his jewelry store, valued for thousands of dollars in gold, silver and diamonds in various locations throughout the State of Michigan. Last year, Johnny gave away more than $100,000 in treasure, with many to come.
Perri has worked with a local candy company to create a candy bar for the Great American Treasure Hunt. Up to 400,000 gourmet candy bars being sold throughout the United States with ten of the bars containing the ‘Silver Ticket’ which grants the finders and 1 guest access into the Great American Treasure Hunt. Perri has also gone to great lengths to ensure integrity of the Hunt and has hired a Pastor and Notary Public to supervise the insertion of the 10 ‘Silver Tickets’ into the actual candy bars.
The 10 contestants who experience the adventure of a lifetime will visit the Porcupine Mountains in the Upper Peninsula in Michigan which boasts 60,000 acres, 91 waterfalls, 21 miles of Lake Superior shoreline, a breathtaking 1,487 feet in elevation spanning two-time-zones and a quest to find the 100,000 in real gold and silver hidden in the lush and enchanted porcupine mountains.
Johnny Perri recently said, “Life is made of memories, the treasure is just the bonus.”
The Great American Treasure Quests launched in November 2020 and will continue to sell Candy Bars through March 31, 2021. Each person holding the ‘Silver Ticket’ will receive a 7-day 6 night, all-expense paid trip for two, to the Upper Peninsula in Michigan June 6-12, 2021, for an opportunity to participate in the Grand Prize Treasure Hunt. The Upper In addition, all ‘silver ticket’ holders will receive one 10oz silver bar. One lucky winner who finds the buried treasure will win $100,000 in gold and silver bullion. All ticket holders and guests outside of Michigan will be flown to Michigan to participate in the final Treasure Hunt.
It is easy to participate and find your silver ticket today!
Simply go to https://www.johnnystreasurequest.com to purchase your delicious candy bar.
Check out the adventure of a lifetime: https://youtu.be/_xGzMlx2gDs
Open up your JTQ Chocolate bar today and see if you’re a grand prize winner!
Johnny Perri is available for interviews
For more information, please go to www.johnnystreasurequest.com
Mort Meisner
Mort Meisner Associates
+1 248-545-2222
email us here
The Adventure of a Lifetime