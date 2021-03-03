TPC DANZANTE BAY JOINS TPC VACATIONS

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The TPC Network, owned, operated and licensed by the PGA TOUR, announces that TPC Danzante Bay, the only TPC facility in Mexico, will join TPC Vacations, the Network’s full-service concierge for booking ‘stay and play’ golf packages at premier resort destinations. TPC Vacations will facilitate bookings for world-class golf vacation packages at the sprawling property situated in Baja California, Mexico, to include championship golf and luxury accommodations and amenities at the all-inclusive resort. In addition, the TPC Network announces an extension of the relationship with TPC Danzante Bay, which began in 2018, and includes reciprocal access to TPC Network and partner facilities worldwide, exposure and promotional opportunities with PGA TOUR official marketing partners and brand credibility through association with the PGA TOUR and TPC Network.

“We’re beyond proud of TPC Danzante Bay and thrilled for the opportunity to continue the relationship and incorporate them into our current golf vacations offerings,” said John Huggins, senior vice president of TPC Network operations. “Aligning with our commitment to provide the highest level of service to meet the standards of professional golf, TPC Danzante Bay is an exceptional product within our vast portfolio."

Designed by golf course architect Rees Jones, TPC Danzante Bay is part of a luxury master-planned community adjacent to the coastline of Baja’s inland marine sanctuary and flanked by the rugged Sierra de La Giganta Mountains and the Sea of Cortez. Since opening in 2018 and joining the TPC Network, the course has established itself as one of Mexico’s premier golf courses with accolades including, but not limited to, being named ‘Mexico’s Best Golf Course’ by The World Golf Awards and one of the ‘Top Luxury Golf Courses in the World’ by Elite Travel. Offering five sets of tees, the course ranges between 4,916 and 7,237 yards and features wide fairways and greens. Most of the entrances to the greens are open, allowing approach shots to run on safely, while the holes along the cliffs feature strategically placed collection areas to keep errant shots from taking the plunge into the blue water below.

“Our relationship with the TPC Network has placed TPC Danzante Bay on the world’s golf stage and definitely, on golfer's bucket lists,” said Owen Perry, co-founder of The Villa Group, owners of Villa del Palmar Beach Resort & Spa and TPC Danzante Bay. “We look forward to introducing more golfers to our resort through the newly expanded relationship with TPC Vacations."

With added direct flights to Loreto, Mexico in major cities throughout the United States, the course’s on-site accommodations partner, Villa del Palmar Resort & Spa at The Islands of Loreto, offers travelers a sprawling stretch of quiet beaches, scenic vistas and astounding natural habitat. While the resort reflects the historic culture of Mexico, guests have access to every modern amenity and convenience, including Sabila Spa, named one of Mexico’s Best Spas by SpaFinder, as well as unparalleled personal service. In addition to spa and golf, guests have access to exhilarating sporting opportunities including world-class fishing, hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding, swimming, paddle boarding, kayaking and whale watching in coastal waters declared a World Heritage Site, known for being home to 900 species of fish.

Situated on 4,447 acres of pristine land, in addition to TPC Danzante Bay and the multi-faceted resort property, sits a luxury residential development ideal for those looking to purchase single-family estates or fractional-ownership condominiums designed with contemporary active living in mind. A select number of premier residences are currently available in the Danzante Bay community – each designed by Kevin B. Howard, an award-winning architect with an international reputation for designing in the desert.

To learn more about the TPC Network and TPC Danzante Bay, please visit www.tpc.com.