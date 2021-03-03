Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Bika Open Source Cannabis LIMS

Bika Cannabis development moving ahead

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bika Lab Systems is happy to announce that we were awarded a grant to develop Bika Cannabis in the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition's Support Programme for Industrial Innovation, dtic SPII

A mouth full, but a big part of the project budget is provided for. We are already well under way to first milestone, Requirements Analysis, Functional and Technical Specification

Bika Cannabis adds workflow and configuration for commercial and inhouse analysis of medicinal and recreational marijuana products to Bika LIMS functionality

Collaboration

Cannabis testing laboratory Qure is currently prototyping a standard Bika Senaite LIMS installation configured for cannabis analysis and we would like to work with more labs in the US and Canada where regulatory seed-to-sale tracking systems are interfaced

Please contact us for collaboration opportunities. Interfacing your cannabis analysing instruments may also be considered for the grant - please share specs or example results files

info@bikalabs.com
www.bikalims.org

Lemoene Smit
Bika Lab Systems
email us here
Bika Open Source Cannabis LIMS

