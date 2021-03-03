Bika Open Source Cannabis LIMS
Bika Cannabis development moving aheadCAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bika Lab Systems is happy to announce that we were awarded a grant to develop Bika Cannabis in the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition's Support Programme for Industrial Innovation, dtic SPII
A mouth full, but a big part of the project budget is provided for. We are already well under way to first milestone, Requirements Analysis, Functional and Technical Specification
Bika Cannabis adds workflow and configuration for commercial and inhouse analysis of medicinal and recreational marijuana products to Bika LIMS functionality
Collaboration
Cannabis testing laboratory Qure is currently prototyping a standard Bika Senaite LIMS installation configured for cannabis analysis and we would like to work with more labs in the US and Canada where regulatory seed-to-sale tracking systems are interfaced
Please contact us for collaboration opportunities. Interfacing your cannabis analysing instruments may also be considered for the grant - please share specs or example results files
info@bikalabs.com
www.bikalims.org
Lemoene Smit
Bika Lab Systems
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn