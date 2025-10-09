Bika Wine: Open-Source LIMS returns to wineries

From Cellar to Glass: Precision Meets Tradition with Bika Wine LIMS

Bika Wine, open-source LIMS for wineries, has been re-released - bringing affordable and professional laboratory management back to wine producers worldwide.

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bika LIMS’ very first release, in 2004, was developed for a cooperative wine laboratory and bottling plant in South Africa’s Western Cape wine region. It remains a powerful and cost-effective choice for wine laboratories today.The software is free, Wine LIMS easy to set up, and requires minimal training - most users can master it using online content during the off-season. The benefits are clear: bidirectional instrument interfaces and automated results reporting drastically reduce turnaround times and workloads, while ensuring full compliance with ISO 17025 standards.Bika Wine extends standard food and beverage configurations by adding cultivar and vintage information. It is typically used for detecting spoilage potential and microbial contamination, as well as monitoring yeast populations and nutrients, and key parameters such as alcohol, pH, colour, tannins, acid, sugar, and sulphur levels. Results are presented graphically per tank, providing clear oversight from fermentation through to bottling. The same for beer breweries. The system also supports visual quality controls, and product specifications configurable in line with regulatory and export requirementsWith its proven history and robust functionality, Bika Wine delivers an accessible, professional, and efficient laboratory management solution for modern wineries.InstallationBika Wine is packaged as an option in the latest Bika LIMS 4 release. The Bika LIMS suite installs easily on any platform using Docker About Bika LIMSBika LIMS is built on the latest Senaite LIMS core. It came full circle. In 2017, after 15 years in development, the Bika code was transitioned to Senaite for vendor neutrality purposes. Bika Lab Systems continued to code improvements and add-ons, which, over time, grew into a substantial set of enhancements that make up Bika LIMS releases. Bika LIMS is professionally supported by the deep expertise of Bika Lab Systems. It is a modern open-source LIMS, designed to give laboratories a flexible web-based and cost-effective way to manage workflows, while eliminating license fees and vendor lock-in. The system has matured into a solution used across a variety of industries, including environmental management, water quality and treatment, healthcare, and mining.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.