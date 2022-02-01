LIMS Reveals Competitive Pricing
In recent experience by Bika Lab Systems and medium size laboratories, it was found possible to implement and support Bika through Year 1 for $15,000 or less
This is achieved in optimal conditions where users have time to explore training content and forums online and experiment in a sandbox test server - thereby limiting the need for much training or support. Not always possible in busy labs. Drawing in super-users earlier during setting up their LIMS, transfers a lot of knowledge and the lab benefits from lowered support costs
No desktop installation required, Bika uses a browser only. Full ISO 17025 ready functionality
* Bika Lab Systems is the primary sponsor of the Bika Open Source LIMS project
More savings can be had
Costs are service based - only hours really consumed are billed. Hard-working labs using fewer hours benefit, e.g. through taking over configuration tasks and using online resources for voluntary free support
Project inputs are broken down below, using averages for a 10 to 15 user system. As always, the iron triangle rears its head - labs need time to fully exploit the above model. Fast and Good is not Cheap. For affordability, slow down, be brilliant
Big labs?
Bigger labs have more users to train and support, and are likely to have more instruments for which interfaces will need to be coded. Own server installations may be preferred. Built in enterprise CMS Plone, Bika easily scales. Savings on licence fees - Bika can be used by unlimited users - are often utilised towards further customisations the lab require for an even better fit. Such improvements provide much organic marketing benefit for sponsors
A project budget given these assumptions, would look like this:
Implementation $12,000
Cloud Installation. Both Test and Production Servers. The secondary LIMS is used for acceptance testing, thereafter as e-learning sandbox for users to uninhibitedly test real life scenarios without interrupting production. Optionally installed on the lab's server of choice, + $2,000
Configuration. 50 Hrs. This depends a lot on the lab’s complexity. Single-discipline LIMS with narrow diversity of sample types, services and specifications are easy to configure. Hours might be adjusted after analysis of requirements, hopefully downwards. The quote assumes much of the setup data to be available in spreadsheets, and super-users to take questions
Training. 2 x 90 Minutes screen-sharing
Acceptance Support. 32 hours. Assistance with learning how to use the LIMS, leading up to an Acceptance Notice and going Live
LIMS Analysis, Project Management and Admin
Year 1 post Implementation $3000
Hosting. 12 Months
Support. 2 Prepaid Support buckets of 15 hours each. Over time, in-house skills grow strong, diminishing support requirements. Labs use prepaid support buckets only when necessary
Customisations - Optional
Instrument interfaces. If not interfaced earlier approx $1750, importing spreadsheets, depending on complexity. Bidirectional $2500
Highly recommended for their great return, halving turnaround and eliminating transcription errors
Miscellaneous. COA and label templates, etc. $115 ph
Proprietary vs Open Source pricing
Regardless of customisation required, ill close access proprietary LIMS will always make for expensive implementations. See a post on LIMS price feedback from lab managers and industry professionals, Bika user list
