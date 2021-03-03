Bedford County Arson Investigation Results in Arrest

BEDFORD COUNTY – A fire investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Bedford County woman on an arson charge.

On September 22, 2020, TBI Agents joined the Bedford County Fire Department in investigating a fire that occurred at a home in the 600 block of Fruit Valley Road. During the course of the investigation, Agents determined that the fire had been intentionally set and that Danielle Nicole Harris (DOB 8/21/84) was the individual responsible.

In January, the Bedford County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Harris with one count of Aggravated Arson. She was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Bedford County Jail on a $25,000 bond.