Retina Consultants of America Continues Growth with Inaugural Partnership in Kansas and Missouri
Retina Associates, P.A. of Kansas City Joins Elite Alliance of Retina SpecialistsSOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Retina Consultants of America (“RCA”), a comprehensive physician management services organization, welcomes Retina Associates, P.A. of Kansas City, based in Kansas and Missouri, to its growing group of practices. Retina Associates, P.A. serves the greater Kansas City, Topeka, Sedalia and surrounding areas. With this latest partnership, RCA adds the ninth premier retina specialty practice to join RCA as it continues to expand its alignment of leading retina practices throughout the country.
Currently the following practices are part of the RCA family including, VitreoRetinal Surgery, PA, California Retina Consultants, Retina Consultants of Texas (formerly known as Retina Consultants of Houston), Retina Group of Florida, Retina Associates of Sarasota, Long Island Vitreoretinal Consultants, Retinal Consultants Serving Northern California, and Palmetto Retina Center. All these practices provide unparalleled patient care and research and are distinguished leaders within the specialty.
"We are pleased to join Retina Consultants of America. Bringing together the best minds in the industry, all with a common vision, paves a path for success in advancing treatments for our patients,” said Blake Cooper, M.D., F.A.C.S., President. “The collaboration with leading researchers, doctors and scientists in the retina specialty arena are the tenets that drew us to joining RCA.”
Founded by David S. Dyer, M.D., F.A.C.S., Retina Associates, P.A. is comprised of 10 retina specialists, working across eleven offices in the greater Kansas City surrounding area.
"We are excited to continue the momentum of RCA by partnering with Retina Associates, P.A. They exemplify a daily commitment to fulfilling the mission of saving sight and have established a reputation of providing the highest quality care,” said Robert Grabow, CEO of RCA.
Formed by Webster Equity Partners and headquartered in Southlake, Texas, RCA is partnering with leading retina specialists who seek a strategic partner with the capital resources and expertise to invest in their practice infrastructure and position them for continued growth in their markets. RCA is unique in offering the first horizontal alliance in the eye-care field focused solely on retinal care.
If interested in learning more about a partnership with Retina Consultants of America, contact Robert Grabow, (972) 779-0794.
About Retina Consultants of America
Retina Consultants of America is a network of leading retina specialists with the mission of saving sight and improving patient lives through innovation and the highest quality care. Through RCA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians continue to drive clinical care and practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise, resources and shared best practices available through RCA. For additional information on Retina Consultants of America please visit
www.retinaconsultantsofamerica.com
About Webster Equity Partners
Webster Equity Partners has invested in RCA along-side its physician partners. Founded in 2003, Webster Equity invests in healthcare services companies with high impact growth strategies that deliver the highest quality care and extraordinary service. Webster is currently investing out of its fourth fund with $875 million of committed capital. For additional information on Webster Equity Partners, please visit www.websterequitypartners.com.
About Retina Associates, P.A. of Kansas City
Retina Associates, serving the Greater Kansas City, Topeka, Sedalia and surrounding areas, is one of the most established and advanced practices devoted to diagnosing and treating diseases of the retina, macula and vitreous. Composed of highly skilled and well-trained physicians committed to excellence in providing the best care available with state-of-the-art facilities, diagnostic equipment, treatment plans and surgery options.
Andrea Morgan
Retina Consultants of America
+1 9172135506
amorgan@retinaconsultantsofamerica.com