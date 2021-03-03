New Independent Record Label in New York
Singer, songwriter, producer Larry Quinn has formed Third Son Records, a record label that offers musicians record production, distribution and promotional services.
“I have been in and out of the music business for over 50 years. I have spent many years building a reputation for well-produced songs. I have established excellent relationships with radio stations that look forward to my recordings.”
Quinn says his extensive music business experience as a songwriter, singer, band leader, producer and promoter will be an asset to musicians interested in recording original songs and achieving radio airplay.
Larry Quinn was the lead singer, songwriter and band leader of TREE FOX, a very popular Capital Region band in the 1970s. TREE FOX released a single and an album in 1979 on Fraternity Records of Cincinnati, Ohio. They also recorded and released a single in 1977 on AMG Records of Cincinnati. After the band broke up, Quinn produced demo tapes and records for local bands including ARIEL, who Quinn released on his then label, Double L Records, in 1984-85.
He recorded several songs with his son, guitar player Alexander Quinn in the early 2000s. Then he formed LARRY QUINN BAND and has since recorded and released four singles on Third Son Records. The songs have successfully acquired radio airplay.
“During this pandemic, it has been nearly impossible for bands to play live shows. Therefore my objective is to encourage songwriters to record their music and release it to radio stations. I believe the best way to promote music is through radio airplay,” Quinn said.
Third Son Records is based in Troy, NY. The company office is located in Larry Quinn’s home.
