Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 710 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,191 in the last 365 days.

New Independent Record Label in New York

Promote music through radio airplay

TROY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CONTACT: Larry Quinn 518-428-9629, E-mail: LQUINN1@NYCAP.RR.COM

Singer, songwriter, producer Larry Quinn has formed Third Son Records, a record label that offers musicians record production, distribution and promotional services.

“I have been in and out of the music business for over 50 years. I have spent many years building a reputation for well-produced songs. I have established excellent relationships with radio stations that look forward to my recordings.”

Quinn says his extensive music business experience as a songwriter, singer, band leader, producer and promoter will be an asset to musicians interested in recording original songs and achieving radio airplay.

Larry Quinn was the lead singer, songwriter and band leader of TREE FOX, a very popular Capital Region band in the 1970s. TREE FOX released a single and an album in 1979 on Fraternity Records of Cincinnati, Ohio. They also recorded and released a single in 1977 on AMG Records of Cincinnati. After the band broke up, Quinn produced demo tapes and records for local bands including ARIEL, who Quinn released on his then label, Double L Records, in 1984-85.

He recorded several songs with his son, guitar player Alexander Quinn in the early 2000s. Then he formed LARRY QUINN BAND and has since recorded and released four singles on Third Son Records. The songs have successfully acquired radio airplay.

“During this pandemic, it has been nearly impossible for bands to play live shows. Therefore my objective is to encourage songwriters to record their music and release it to radio stations. I believe the best way to promote music is through radio airplay,” Quinn said.

Third Son Records is based in Troy, NY. The company office is located in Larry Quinn’s home.

For more information see Quinn’s website: LARRYQUINNMUSIC.COM

Larry Quinn
Third Son Records
+1 518-428-9629
email us here

You just read:

New Independent Record Label in New York

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.