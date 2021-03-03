Machfu Expands Capability of the MACHREACTOR
Data reliability and bandwidth-conserving features delivered with MQTT/SparkPlug B
Data can be reliably delivered in real-time even after a network or power outage event.”ROCKVILLE, MD, USA, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Machfu, a leader in industrial internet of things solutions, has added new efficiency features of MQTT/SparkPlug B to its powerful MACHREACTOR protocol translation engine. With these capabilities, Machfu delivers a unified hardware and software solution removing the complexity of patching together solutions from disparate providers. Ideally suited for power-constrained environments, users save significant recurring costs by reducing bandwidth consumption up to 95 percent.
— Ibrahim Olanigan, Machfu
“MQTT/SparkPlug B enhancements in our portfolio make it possible for oil and gas operations to streamline their monitoring of the various process states that a well undergoes during typical loading and unloading phases,” said John Geiger, Vice President, Business Development at Machfu. “Instead, users are only notified when a deviation occurs, dramatically improving the resolution of the data collected from infrequent events.”
Easy to configure, deploy, and manage, the MQTT/SparkPlug B-enabled Machfu Gateway produces actionable intelligence for customers. It allows interfacing with any Modbus device and transmits data to a MQTT broker, making it a versatile solution for a wide range of industrial environments, including power constrained environments.
“Data can be reliably delivered in real-time even after a network or power outage event,” said Ibrahim Olanigan, Applications Lead at Machfu. “Reporting by exception capability reduces the requirement for a SCADA platform to store large volumes of data while maintaining low latency.”
Data reliability is an inherent component of MACHREACTOR, an integrated application on Machfu’s unique low-power IIoT gateway to simplify connections with industrial controllers and translate data between legacy devices and cloud systems. In the event of network failure, MACHREACTOR stores data locally when the connection is interrupted and forwards it when the connection is reestablished. It allows communication with an alternative MQTT broker in case the primary broker goes down and allows backfilling of data to a historian or HMI system for reliability.
To learn more about Machfu and its IIoT solutions, visit www.machfu.com.
# # #
About Machfu
Machfu’s solutions are designed to address edge computing needs for critical infrastructure and industrial applications. Machfu provides secure edge to cloud connectivity for industrial controllers, SCADA systems, and other sensors in the field. Its unique low power edge intelligence capabilities, powered by a sandboxed, customizable application framework, greatly simplifies configuring, connecting, managing and processing data from sensors and controllers speaking legacy or modern protocols. Machfu increases visibility of critical infrastructure and reduces operational downtime and maintenance costs.
Jai Dialani
Machfu
+1 8628121134
email us here