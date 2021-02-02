Machfu’s Sensor Data Collection Device, MachIO, Now LoRa Enabled
Industrial internet of things leader Machfu today announced an update to its sensor data collection device, MachIO, enabling LoRaWAN® connectivity.
— Jai Dialani, Machfu
MachIO Extends the Capabilities of Existing LoRaWAN® Ecosystems
Industrial internet of things leader Machfu today announced an update to its sensor data collection device, MachIO, enabling LoRaWAN® connectivity. MachIO is a low cost, battery operated device, and can be easily provisioned through Machfu’s mobile phone app. It is interoperable with existing public or private Low-Power Wide-Area (LPWA) networks.
MachIOs collect data from a variety of different sensor types such as analog, digital, pulse count, temperature, and contact closure. They are certified to operate in harsh and remote environments and transmit data to backend monitoring systems or to existing SCADA systems through the providers’ existing LoRaWAN® network. Multiple use cases in verticals such as oil and gas, manufacturing, energy, and water can be addressed by using MachIO at the edge. The MachIO has Class 1 Div 2 certification for hazardous environments and safety.
“MachIOs can be connected to sensors located in harsh environments and enable remote monitoring of critical assets. Long battery life supports communication with backend systems for several years without maintenance and provides visibility and the ability to optimize operations,” said Jai Dialani, Director of Products at Machfu. “MachIO leverages customers’ existing LoRaWAN network and eliminates the need to install expensive intermediary devices between the edge and the cloud. The feedback from the market has been very positive.”
LoRa systems benefit from lower cost, lower power consumption, and longer range than many private and public WAN wireless systems. As a member of the LoRa Alliance, Machfu is committed to enabling large scale deployment of Low Power standard. LPWA networks are projected to support a major portion of the billions of Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
Machfu’s solutions are designed to address edge computing needs for critical infrastructure and industrial applications. Machfu provides secure edge to cloud connectivity for industrial controllers, SCADA systems, and other sensors in the field. Its unique low power edge intelligence capabilities, powered by a sandboxed, customizable application framework, greatly simplifies configuring, connecting, managing and processing data from sensors and controllers speaking legacy or modern protocols. Machfu increases visibility of critical infrastructure and reduces operational downtime and maintenance costs.
Elizabeth Curwen
Machfu
+1 202-329-6529
elizabeth.curwen@gmail.com
